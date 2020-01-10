 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia: Spinners Play Bigger Part In India Than Anywhere Else: Pat Cummins

Updated: 10 January 2020 16:48 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Pat Cummins said that while spinners play an important role in India, Australia are not expecting any dust bowls for the three-match ODI series.

India vs Australia: Spinners Play Bigger Part In India Than Anywhere Else: Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins said the ball gets softer more quickly in India. © AFP

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment. The series begins in Mumbai on January 14, followed by the second and third match in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19 respectively. "I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it's rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international," Cummins told reporters ahead of Australia's departure.

Australia made a brilliant comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India last year after trailing 0-2.

"Last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs," Cummins said.

Australia are travelling with two specialist spinners in their squad -- left arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Talking about the tracks in India, the 26-year-old Cummins said the ball gets softer as the game progresses which makes it easier to bowl as compared to other countries.

But playing in smaller, faster fields come with their own set of challenges.

"Up front there's always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball."

"But it's just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren't as pacey and bouncy but it's the same format just a slightly different beast," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket India vs Australia 2020 Australia Australia Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • "Last series I think we played 2 spinners, they also played 2": Cummins
  • Australia have Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar in the squad for the ODI series
  • Cummins said that the ball gets softer more quickly in India
Related Articles
Australia In Complete Control As New Zealand Fight To Save 2nd Test
Australia In Complete Control As New Zealand Fight To Save 2nd Test
Watch: Fresh DRS Drama At MCG After Controversial Mitchell Santner Decision
Watch: Fresh DRS Drama At MCG After Controversial Mitchell Santner Decision
"Make Him PM": Fans Go Gaga On Twitter As Pat Cummins Dismantles New Zealand
"Make Him PM": Fans Go Gaga On Twitter As Pat Cummins Dismantles New Zealand
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand Face An uphill Task As Australia Take Charge
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand Face An uphill Task As Australia Take Charge
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins' Girlfriend Wants To Buy More Dog Toys With His Hefty IPL Pay Cheque
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.