India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 January 2020 14:15 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs AUS Latest Score

A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.2 overs, Australia are 42/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.

8.2 overs (0 Run) No run.

8.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.

7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to square leg.

7.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.

7.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended back to the bowler.

7.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.

7.2 overs (1 Run) That is a good stop by Kuldeep Yadav. Full on middle, Smith drives it down the ground. It is a superb strike but Kuldeep Yadav dives to his left and makes a half-stop, keeping the batsmen to just a single.

7.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven straight to mid on.

6.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. 11 from the over.

6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.

6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes the first sign of aggression! Full and outside off, Finch comes forward and lofts it over mid off. It clears long off as well. IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: It's a SIX! Aaron Finch hits Mohammed Shami. Australia 38/1 (6.5 Ov). CRR: 5.56

6.4 overs (0 Run) Goes right back in his crease and blocks.

6.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.

6.2 overs (1 Run) A mild shout for LBW, turned down. KL Rahul is not too keen for the review. A length ball, outside off, Smith gets across and looks to tuck but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards fine leg. A leg bye signalled. Too high.

6.1 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Finch drives this through the covers. It is in the gap and by the time Kohli can get to the ball, three runs are taken.

Change of ends for Mohammed Shami. 2-0-15-1 so far.

5.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Smith looks to punch but the ball sticks onto the surface and comes on slowly. The ball flies off the bat but lands short of mid on.

5.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.

5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended watchfully.

5.2 overs (1 Run) Landed on a length outside off, coming in nicely, Finch looks to defend but gets it off the inner half towards square leg. A single taken.

5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Finch looks to loft this straight down the ground. But the ball sticks onto the surface and comes on slowly. As a result, the shot is through early and lobs in the air but does not carry to mid off.

