India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 January 2020 20:36 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs AUS Latest Score

A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 41.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 235/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.

41.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

41.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Iyer dabs it through point. Steven Smith dives to his left but fumbles. The batsmen take a single even though someone behind Smith comes charging in to throw the ball.

41.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers for a single.

41.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

41.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Drama! A length ball, around middle, Kohli gets across and looks to flick but misses. There is a noise as the ball goes past the bat and Australia appeal but the umpire signals a wide. Finch now ponders about the review but he is timed out. Ultra Edge shows that the ball went off the pad.

40.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed gracefully towards David Warner at short extra cover. Ashton Agar is done for the night. 10-0-38-1.

40.5 overs (0 Run) Iyer works this through mid-wicket and sets off for a single but is sent back.

40.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked towards short fine leg for one more.

40.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards point for a run.

40.2 overs (1 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Bowled slower through the air, the skipper looks to flick but the ball turns away, takes the leading edge and lobs in the air. But nowhere near the fielders in the ring. The ball goes to cover in the deep. A single taken.

40.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Kohli looks to drive but the ball turns away and takes the outside edge towards short third man.

