Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 41.4 overs, Australia are 231/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Ashton Turner is the new batsman.
Live Score
41.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Carey holes out! Yadav strikes. A very crucial wicket at this juncture of the match.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around off, on the shorter side, Smith hangs back and punches it through covers for a run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Carey rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total.
Kuldeep Yadav (9-0-57-0) is back on.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Once more Shami angles in a shortish length ball on middle, Carey moves back again but plays it down to point.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Shami changes his angle. Runs in from 'round the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle, Carey moves back and pushes it towards mid off.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed! Shami is on the shorter side outside off, Carey gives himself some room and slaps it through backward point for a boundary.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shami delivers it on a length outside off, Carey stays back to punch it through the line but is beaten on the inside edge. A muted appeal from the bowler. Nothing from the umpire.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, Smith works it off his pads through mid-wicket for a run.