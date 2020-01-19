A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, Australia are 224/4. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Powerplay 3 begins! Now, India can have a maximum of 5 fielders outside the ring till the end of this innings.
Live Score
39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Spoils a good over. Short in length and outside off, Carey hangs back to cut it through the line but it kisses the outside edge and speeds down to third man. Saini gets around it but makes a complete mess. 50-run stand comes up!
39.5 overs (0 Run) Aims for a yorker but it reaches the batsman on the full, Alex has his bat down in time as he pushes it out to mid on.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Spears in a very full ball on middle, Carey tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and wide outside off, Smith opens the face of his bat and helps it down to third man for a run. Moves to 95!
39.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, angling in, Carey moves back to defend but it takes the inner half and goes closely past the leg stump. Smith calls his partner through for a quick run.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, from 'round the wicket, Carey defends it from the back foot to the off side.
Change in bowling. Jasprit Bumrah (6-0-18-0) is back for another spell.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, Smith tries to force it through the off side but picks up the cover fielder. Two dots to complete the over.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Smith drives it off his front foot but finds mid off.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Carey fails to work it on the leg side as he is beaten for pace. It takes his pads and goes towards square leg for a leg bye.
38.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Eased away! A length delivery angling down the leg side, Smith neatly deflects it off his pads to fine leg for a boundary. Brings up 4000 ODI runs, joint 4th fastest for Australia. Also, enters into the 90s!
38.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball landing around off and angling in, Carey stays back and defends it in the gap at covers for a run.
37.6 overs (1 Run) MISHIT BUT SAFE! Loopy delivery, landing full outside off, Carey kneels down and tries to fetch it from out there as he attempts for a slog sweep. It takes the top edge and falls in no man's land at deep mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) Loopy full ball on middle, Carey sweeps it through square leg and picks up a couple of runs.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, knocked down to long on for a run.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spanked! Flatter and shorter around off, Smith hangs on the back foot and whacks it through point for a cracking boundary.
37.2 overs (2 Runs) A bit too full in length outside off, Smith drives it firmly through extra cover and scampers back for the second run. The deep fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. That was touch and go.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy full ball outside off, Smith lunges and tries to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes safely to covers.
36.6 overs (1 Run) 200 comes up for Australia! Width on offer outside off, short and wide, Smith chases and hits it from the toe end of the bat to third man. End of a 10-run over!
36.5 overs (0 Run) Inside edge! A length ball around off, Smith shuffles to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Straighter in line, Carey drops it down with soft hands to short mid-wicket and scoots to the other end.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, played down from the crease to point.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! This time the bowler bangs in a short delivery outside off, Carey eases himself on the back foot and just utilizes the pace of the bowler to run it down to third man for a boundary. 8 from the first two balls, good start to the over for Australia.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, you can watch this shot over and over again. It has got the left-hander's elegance. Saini pitches it full and outside off, Carey leans forward and caresses it past the diving extra cover fielder.
Navdeep Saini (6-0-29-0) returns into the attack.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Very full ball landing around leg, Carey sweeps it fine down the leg side for one.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has got all the shots in the book and holds the key in this partnership with Steven Smith. Flatter and fuller length ball on middle, Carey swings his bat across the line and smashes it over mid-wicket. No protection in the deep and it's a boundary.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Helps it off his pads on the leg side, finds the gap and picks up a single.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! Smith is foxed by a wrong 'un. This one lands on a fuller length around off and spins away, Smith lunges to defend but is beaten comprehensively.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw! The umpire is unmoved. Kuldeep tosses it up in the air and lands it on a fuller length around off. It spins back in to beat the attempted flick shot by Smith. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but nothing doing.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy full ball close to off, spinning away, Carey is on the front foot as he pushes it in the gap at cover-point for a run.