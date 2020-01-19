 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 January 2020 20:05 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

34.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

34.5 overs (0 Run) The googly, around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

34.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, does Rohit and Zampa fires it very full. Sharma can only push it towards long off for one.

34.3 overs (1 Run) This is eased past cover now, for a run.

34.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.

34.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, pushed towards long on for a single. The stand moves to 120 from 130 balls.

33.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, steered softly towards third man for another single. Just like that, 9 runs come from the over, no pressure, no stress. 99 more needed from 104 balls.

33.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, effortlessly flicked to deep mid-wicket for another single.

33.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, on a good length, Sharma guides this towards third man for one more.

33.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, the skipper looks to pull, is not quite to the bounce of the ball but still manages to pull it all along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for a run.

33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another cracking shot. Short and outside off, Kohli punches this through the covers and the ball races away! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli hits Pat Cummins for a 4! India 184/1 (33.2 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.18

33.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Rohit looks to tuck it towards fine leg but gets it off the pads. Was there any wood? Because the umpire has not given any signal as the batsmen take a single.

Pat Cummins now. 5-0-43-0 so far.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, Zampa fires this up, Rohit is cramped for room and can only ease this down to long on for another single.

32.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for one more.

32.4 overs (1 Run) Another wrong 'un, this time Sharma connects with his flick and gets a single through fine leg.

32.3 overs (0 Run) The googly, around middle, Rohit misses his flick and is hit on the pads.

32.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven towards long off for a single.

32.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight back to the bowler.

Adam Zampa to bowl now. 6-0-26-0 so far.

31.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 14 from the over. Hazlewood's figures read 7-1-29-0 so far.

31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLUBBED! All of a sudden, the runs are flowing like a river! A short ball, around middle, Kohli gets across and pulls it all along the ground through square leg! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli hits Josh Hazlewood for a 4! India 174/1 (31.5 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.22

31.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through square leg for one more.

31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hit cleanly as a whistle! 100-RUN STAND IS UP IN 114 BALLS! A length ball, around off, Rohit just lofts it through the line and clears long on with ease! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Josh Hazlewood. India 169/1 (31.3 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.38

31.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, coming in, Kohli looks to tuck but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and a run is taken.

31.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, Rohit swivels and pulls it over square leg for a single.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Fired around off, watchfully defended.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

30.4 overs (2 Runs) Superbly dabbed away. Kohli waits for the ball ton arrive and runs this down, almost off the keeper's gloves, fine of short third man. Two runs taken.

30.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, now Rohit sashays down the track and pushes it to long on for one. The stand moves to 90 from 18 balls.

30.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and looks to go inside out but skews it. The ball is in the air but in the gap. A run taken.

30.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball outside off, punched down to long off for a single.

