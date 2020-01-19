Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 194/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
34.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) The googly, around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, does Rohit and Zampa fires it very full. Sharma can only push it towards long off for one.
34.3 overs (1 Run) This is eased past cover now, for a run.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, pushed towards long on for a single. The stand moves to 120 from 130 balls.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, steered softly towards third man for another single. Just like that, 9 runs come from the over, no pressure, no stress. 99 more needed from 104 balls.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, effortlessly flicked to deep mid-wicket for another single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, on a good length, Sharma guides this towards third man for one more.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, the skipper looks to pull, is not quite to the bounce of the ball but still manages to pull it all along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another cracking shot. Short and outside off, Kohli punches this through the covers and the ball races away!
33.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Rohit looks to tuck it towards fine leg but gets it off the pads. Was there any wood? Because the umpire has not given any signal as the batsmen take a single.
Pat Cummins now. 5-0-43-0 so far.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, Zampa fires this up, Rohit is cramped for room and can only ease this down to long on for another single.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Another wrong 'un, this time Sharma connects with his flick and gets a single through fine leg.
32.3 overs (0 Run) The googly, around middle, Rohit misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven towards long off for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight back to the bowler.
Adam Zampa to bowl now. 6-0-26-0 so far.
31.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 14 from the over. Hazlewood's figures read 7-1-29-0 so far.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLUBBED! All of a sudden, the runs are flowing like a river! A short ball, around middle, Kohli gets across and pulls it all along the ground through square leg!
31.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through square leg for one more.
31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hit cleanly as a whistle! 100-RUN STAND IS UP IN 114 BALLS! A length ball, around off, Rohit just lofts it through the line and clears long on with ease!
31.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, coming in, Kohli looks to tuck but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and a run is taken.
31.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, Rohit swivels and pulls it over square leg for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Fired around off, watchfully defended.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) Superbly dabbed away. Kohli waits for the ball ton arrive and runs this down, almost off the keeper's gloves, fine of short third man. Two runs taken.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, now Rohit sashays down the track and pushes it to long on for one. The stand moves to 90 from 18 balls.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and looks to go inside out but skews it. The ball is in the air but in the gap. A run taken.
30.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball outside off, punched down to long off for a single.