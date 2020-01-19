A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 161/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.2 overs (1 Run) THERE IT IS! 29TH ODI CENTURY FOR ROHIT! A masterclass from Rohit and for a change, in a run chase. Gets there with a gentle dab towards third man for an single. Just getting India cruising through on a difficult batting track.
29.1 overs (2 Runs) JUST OVER! A length ball, around off, Rohit looks to flick but is not in full control. Just gets it over a leaping short mid-wicket. Two runs taken, moves to 99.
Josh Hazlewood returns. 5-1-10-0 so far.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit pushes this down to long off for a single and keeps the strike. Moves to 97.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery. Just varying his pace there.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, driven back to the bowler.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and fired down the leg side, Rohit gets down and pull-sweeps this through square leg. Pat Cummins races to his right from deep mid-wicket, slides and parries the ball to short fine leg. Two runs taken. 150 UP FOR INDIA. 137 more needed from 130 balls.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, powered down to long on for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Short around off, pulled down to long on for one.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up slightly, eased down to long off for a run.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully and sensibly pushed towards cover.
27.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CLOBBERED! That is the biggest of the night! Short in length from Finch, halfway down the pitch, around middle, Rohit rocks back and pulls this over mid-wicket for half a dozen! Moves into the 90s in a flash.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, spinning away, watchfully defended.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
A frustrated Aaron Finch takes the ball in his hand now.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Big appeal for LBW, turned down. A short ball, around middle, Sharma looks to pull but misses. Ball Tracker shows it to be missing leg.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one more.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Oohhh.... nearly a throw away. Full and outside off, Rohit comes down the track and looks to go big but is nowhere near the pitch of the ball. Luckily for him, the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards long on. A run taken.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back and pushes it towards mid on. But Agar quickly gets across to his right to stop it.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield. Full and outside off, Kohli powers this straight back. Agar tries to stop it but the force on that induces a misfield as the ball bursts through his fingers towards long on. Agar holds his hand in pain as a single is taken.
Ashton Agar is back on. 5-0-16-1 so far.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, nearly pushed back to the bowler.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
25.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BRUTAL! Short and outside off, Rohit goes back and launches it over mid-wicket via a pull!
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
25.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short, punched down to long on for a single. The stand moves to 60 from 77 balls.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, driven straight to cover.