India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:19 January 2020 19:29 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 135/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

24.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, extra bounce, Kohli rides the bounce nicely and dabs it to third man for one more.

24.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, the skipper looks to tap and run to the off side but is sent back.

24.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it, looking to cut but misses.

24.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.

24.2 overs (1 Run) That is a terrific effort from Steven Smith. Has saved at least 3 runs there. Short and outside off, Rohit punches this through backward point but Smith at point dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Restricts the batsmen to just a single. Rohit moves to 80 from 91 balls.

24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FABULOUS! That is a Rohit special. Full and wide outside off, Rohit leans and drives this behind point. The ball races away! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma hits Mitchell Starc for a 4! India 126/1 (24.1 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.23

23.6 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW, turned down! Zampa is on his haunches in desperation. Kohli smiles as the umpire shakes his head. Finch comes across for a chat but is advised against taking the review. The googly, outside off, Kohli looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Ball Tracker shows it to be missing leg stump.

23.5 overs (1 Run) More flight outside off, Rohit lunges and pushes it towards long off for another single.

23.4 overs (0 Run) Slowly flighted around off, watchfully defended back to the bowler.

23.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short, tucked through mid-wicket for one more.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, eased through mid off for a run again.

23.1 overs (1 Run) 50-RUN STAND IS UP IN JUST 64 BALLS. Full and around off, Kohli drives this through mid off for a single.

22.6 overs (0 Run) In the air... does not carry. Full on middle, Rohit chips this uppishly but luckily for him, it is well short of mid on.

22.5 overs (1 Run) A bit too straight, flicked straight to deep mid-wicket for a run. 169 more needed from 163 balls.

22.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.

22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ELEGANT! 5000 RUNS AS ODI CAPTAIN - Kohli is the fastest to his milestone as well. And what a way to get there too. A length ball outside off, Kohli comes forward and drives this on the up, past a diving extra cover, to the fence behind. IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli hits Mitchell Starc for a 4! India 117/1 (22.3 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.18

22.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

Pace is back. Mitchell Starc returns. 2-0-16-0 so far.

21.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 5 singles from that over.

21.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, bunted down to long on for another single.

21.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for one more.

21.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through mid-wicket for a run.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.

21.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, worked through mid on for a single.

20.6 overs (0 Run) 'AAARGH!' screams Kohli. He knows he has missed out. A poor ball, short and wide outside off, slapped straight to cover. 11 runs from the experimenting over.

20.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Sharma works it through mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. The fielder returns a slightly wide throw to Labuschagne who has to stretch to his right to disturb the bails. He does so but by then, Rohit has dived in.

20.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOSH! That is a half tracker again and this time Sharma does not miss out. Rocks back and pulls it massively over mid-wicket! IND vs AUS: 3rd ODI: It's a SIX! Rohit Sharma hits Marnus Labuschagne. India 106/1 (20.4 Ov). Target: 287; RRR: 6.17

20.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

20.2 overs (2 Runs) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.

20.1 overs (1 Run) That is short and outside off, Rohit pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.

