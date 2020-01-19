A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 21.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 107/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven wide of cover for one.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven wide of cover towards long off for a run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling. Slowed down the pace, flighted it outside off, kept the line a bit wide, the length a touch full and got Kohli lunging. Then beat the outside edge.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a run. Rohit moves to 60 from 76 balls.
19.2 overs (0 Run) The googly, almost a yorker, around middle and leg, Rohit looks to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads, back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, milked down to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards short third man.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Thrown up outside off, driven through cover-point. The call is for two and it is answered pretty quickly.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Sharma pushes it towards point, sets off for a single but is sent back.
18.2 overs (0 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Full and around middle, Rohit looks to flick but gets a leading edge. Does not carry to David Warner at short extra cover.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, worked towards short mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, chopped down to short third man.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, driven through the covers, towards widish long off for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, defended watchfully.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to short third man.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a single. The stand moves to 20 from 28 balls.
DRINKS BREAK. India coasting along here. Australia need wickets in clusters.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full again, pushed back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Why go for power shots when ease and grace could do it? Short and outside off, spinning away, Rohit just guides it past first slip to the third man fence! 199 more needed from 200 balls.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A touch short, skids through, outside off, Sharma looks to punch but the ball sticks on the wicket and comes on slowly. Takes the bottom edge and goes to cover.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit slices it through point but Steven Smith dives to his left to stop the ball.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, slowed through the air, watchfully pushed towards point.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Kohli whips this back to the bowler who fumbles but parries it towards mid on.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A touch short, the wrong 'un, punched through cover for one more.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, wristed down to long on for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Sharma drives this stylishly wide of extra cover for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) The googly, around off, Rohit is caught in his crease as he looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. There is an LBW appeal but it is comfortably going down the leg side.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish, around middle, pushed down to long on for a single.