Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 81/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped through the covers for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Kohli looks to punch but the away turn induces a bottom edge. David Warner dives to his left at cover to stop the ball.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, watchfully defended.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed. Short and outside off, Rohit punches this behind point and the ball races away. Third man dives to his left but in vain.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well defended.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, tapped to the off side.
13.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease. They pick up a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Rohit misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Drives this through mid off for one more. 4 runs and a wicket from the over, Agar's figures read 2-0-7-1.
12.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. They pick up a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli drives this through the covers but David Warner dives to his right to make a terrific stop.
In walks the skipper. Virat Kohli is here in his favourite mode - chasing.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That is a terrific review from Ashton Agar. Yes, Agar, because no one else was sure. Full and down the leg side, to the naked eye, Rahul looked to sweep but misses. He is hit on the pads and Agar appeals but receives no support. He coaxes Finch to go for the review but Carey is not so sure. With literally 0 seconds remaining on the DRS clock, Finch signals for the review. Ball Tracker shows the pitching to be in line and going on to hit the stumps! Agar is pumped up and his teammates mob him. A struggling Rahul departs. 218 more needed from 225 balls.
DRS time! Ashton Agar is confident that he has got Rahul. Carey is not sure and with zero seconds left on the clock, Finch takes the review. And it is successful!
12.2 overs (1 Run) Drives it towards long off for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, chipped through the covers for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, Sharma looks to tuck it to the leg side but there is some extra bounce on that. Takes the glove and drops down the leg side, just beside the stumps.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tight line and length, just outside off, blocked towards mid on.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle and leg, pulled to fine leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A bit too straight, helped through backward square leg for a run.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Just around off, watchfully defended.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul pushes it towards point. There is a bit of hesitation between the batsmen but eventually they go through for the single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fired down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Again, full and straight, pushed back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
10.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.