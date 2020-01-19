Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 287, are 10/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
1.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it full and outside off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw! Not given by the umpire. Alex Carey shakes his head and Aaron Finch decides not to review it. A lovely inswinger by Starc. He lands it on a length around middle at 147.4 kph and nips back in, Sharma fails to flick and wears it on his pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal for an lbw. Missing leg, shows the replay.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Clocks 145 kph and serves a good length ball in the corridor of uncertainty. Rohit shoulders arms.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starc loses his line and slips a length ball down the leg side, Rohit tries to get some bat behind it but fails.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery in the zone outside off, angling away from the batsman, Rohit stands with an open stance as he makes a leave.
Mitchell Starc to speed in from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length ball close to off, Rohit pushes inside the line and taps it wide of backward point for a run.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hurls across a length delivery in the channel outside off, Rohit has nothing to do with it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Lands it full and outside off, Sharma presses forward this time in defense.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length around off, Rohit defends it from the back foot to the off side.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Identical to the last delivery, once again Rohit stays back and works it through square leg for a couple of runs. 9000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma, becomes the third-fastest to reach this mark!
0.1 over (2 Runs) Off the mark first ball! Good length delivery on middle, Sharma eases his flick through square leg and scampers back for the second run. India are underway as well!
We're back for the run chase! The Australian players are taking the field. Rohit Sharma is opening with KL Rahul as Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder while fielding. Not sure, whether he will bat or not. Pat Cummins to begin proceedings with the first new ball. Here we go...