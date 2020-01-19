Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Australia are 27/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller in length, shouldered arms to.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
The physio is out in the middle. In fact, Dhawan is walking off now.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Finch punches it through the covers. What has happened there? Dhawan is clutching his left shoulder. Jadeja quickly gets across to him and then signals towards the physio to come out. Dhawan had raced to his left from mid off and dived to his left but while doing so, he landed awkwardly on his shoulder. Seemed to hurt himself.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, Finch looks to drive but sans any feet movement. Misses.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one down the leg side, flick shot missed.
3.5 overs (1 Run) That is an excellent fielding effort by Manish Pandey. Full and outside off, Finch punches this through the covers but Pandey manning that region dives to his right and parries it to mid off. Virat Kohli quickly gets across and has a shy at the keeper's end but cannot prevent the single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, Steven walks across and pushes it to third man for a single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is very well played. The short ball is coming and Steven knows it. The whole world is going to bowl that to him from now on. A short ball, the bodyline delivery, with a leg gully in place. But Smith plays it well, swivelling across and pulling it all along the ground past the man at leg gully, to the fine leg fence.
3.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, down the leg side, Smith gets across and lets it go.
Steven Smith walks in next, at number 3, replacing Warner.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Shami strikes and Warner goes cheaply again. Early strike for India. A perfect delivery to a left-hander and even more so, to David Warner. Keep feeding him balls outside off and plant the seed of doubt in his mind. Warner is tentative, as he thinks whether he should try to run this full ball down to third man. But is late and gets a thick outside edge. KL Rahul does the rest.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Finally an over which does not start with a wide. A short ball, around middle, Warner initially looks to pull but the ball skids on after pitching and David is forced to defend. The ball hits the splice of the bat and goes towards mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Four left-alones on the trot to end the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through once more.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off again, left alone once more.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Well outside off, left alone.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended. The ball goes towards mid off where Kohli stops the ball.
2.2 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! That could be a touch harsh on the bowler. Full and well down the leg side, Finch looks to flick but misses. To the naked eye, it seems like it has hit the thigh and gone past the diving Rahul to the fine leg fence. However, the umpire signals it as wides.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped towards point for a quick single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This one is well outside off. Left alone.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. For the third time in a row, the first ball of an over has been a wide.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Finch punches it towards the man at cover-point. Good over for the Aussies now!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off again, Warner opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads of Warner, flicked towards the man at square leg.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball just outside off, left alone by Warner.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Shami now bowls a length ball outside off, Finch plays it towards point and changes ends.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the game! Length ball on the pads, Finch gets on his toes and flicks it away nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. Exquisite balance!
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shami starts with a delivery down the leg side, just like Bumrah. Wide signalled.
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Last ball of the over. Bumrah sprays it on the pads and Finch nudges it towards the leg side and takes a single. Finch is off the mark with this and a good over to start for India!
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball just outside off, Finch defends it off the back foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beauty! What a delivery by Bumrah! A length delivery just outside off, nipping in. Finch looks to play at it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another ball angling into Finch now, on a good length. Finch looks to push at it with a straight bat but the ball hits his pad and rolls away to the off side.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Finch plays this one uppishly towards the man at mid on. The ball is gripping a bit on the surface.
0.1 over (1 Run) Almost chopped on! Good length delivery this time just outside off, Warner looks to play at it but the ball goes off the inside edge towards the leg side and the batters take a single. Australia are underway!
0.1 over (1 Run) Wide! Bumrah starts the game with a good length delivery down the leg side. Warner looks to flick but misses.
The Indian players are out in the middle leg by their skipper Virat Kohli. He looks in high spirits and pumped up for the game. They are wearing black arm-bands as a mark of respect for Bapu Nadkarni who passed away on Friday. Australian openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch make their way out to the middle as well. Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings with the ball. The countdown is complete and we are all set to begin. Let's go!!!
Kuldeep Yadav is down for a quick interview. He says that he has been bowling well since the last series and today is a decider so he is looking forward to it. Adds that the bowlers tend to bowl defensively in this format. Adds that he did not mind getting hit for a six and stuck to bowling an attacking line. States that looking for wickets in the middle overs is very important. Finishes by saying that he is focusing on more on varying his pace and that will be the key for him.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood (In for Kane Richardson), Adam Zampa.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that they got exactly what they wanted and wants to put the pressure on the Australian batsmen. Expects dew to settle later in the evening while also mentioning that usually the pitch here will play the same over the full quota of 100 overs. Says against the Australians they had a comprehensive victory in the 2nd ODI. On the changes in the playing XI, Kohli informs that there are no changes and KL Rahul will be looking to make a good impression in front of his home fans on this wonderful ground.
Aaron Finch, the Australian skipper, says that this looks like a good wicket to bat on. Says that they want to get into the Indian middle order and are aiming to take some early wickets. Credits India for their victory in the second ODI. On the changes in the playing XI, Finch informs that Josh Hazlewood replaces Kane Richardson as he is a bit sore after the last match.
Toss - Up goes the coin and Aaron Finch calls Heads! Heads it is and Australia have opted to bat first.
Pitch report - Sanjay Manjrekar is down for the pitch report alongside Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar. Sanjay Manjrekar says that the pitch is very dry and there are some cracks on it. Sunil Gavaskar says that there will be a lot of grip and assistance especially for the wrist spinners, but there will be something for the finger spinners as well. Further says that the team who wins the Toss should want to bat first and put the pressure on the opposition but it will be interesting to see what the captains will do.
It is time! The M Chinnaswamy Stadium awaits as India and Australia face off in the series decider. A crunch clash, one where each side would be looking to prove a point. The Indian batting order finally looks settled after an injury to Rishabh Pant has seen KL Rahul slot into the wicket-keeping role and make room for another pure batsman or an all-rounder too in the form of Shivam Dube. The Australians after a massive victory in the first ODI, were defeated in the second one but they won't be too disappointed with the manner of it as they were well in the game until the 35th over after which Kuldeep Yadav turned the game around in one over. It will be interesting to see what happens in this game as it is expected to be a high-scoring game which this ground is renowned for due to its size. Expect a lot of maximums and tons of runs. Stay tuned for the toss and the pitch report.