A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 49.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 304. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
When 644 runs are scored in 99.1 overs, you really cannot blame the captains for wanting to field first. But perhaps, Aaron Finch read it wrong a bit. The pitch did slow down a touch in the second innings and there was not enough dew to pose problems for the bowlers.
Live Score
Two days, two clinical performances, two different teams. Australia were resounding in Guwahati, while India were professional here in Rajkot. That sets up a cracking finale in Bengaluru.
49.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The match ends and the series is levelled. Zampa backs away to the leg side, attempting to pull but Bumrah bowls it short and into the body. As a result, Zampa is cramped for room. He now looks to run it down to third man but only manages to guide it straight to the keeper. KL Rahul. INDIA WIN BY 36 RUNS.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! A full toss, outside off, Richo backs away and goes hard. The ball hits the toe end of his bat and just about clears a leaping Kohli at mid off. 19 from that over, an ego-booster for the tail-enders.
48.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Unbelievable shot. A length ball, outside off, Richardson backs away and lofts it over mid off. Clears long off with ease! AUSTRALIA REACH 300. That is a terrific effort.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a low full toss, around off, Richardson is early into his swing. But he adjusts well and just chips it over mid on. The timing is good and it beats long on!
48.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TONK! A length ball, following the batsman, down the leg side, Richardson backs away and swings it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
48.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven back to the bowler.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers where the fielder has made a good stop. A single taken.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THWACK! The tail-enders are enjoying themselves. Full and in line of the stumps, Richardson backs away and hammers it straight back over the bowler. Long on tries to get across but cannot do so in time.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, down to third man for a run.
47.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, driven through mid on for a single.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
Jasprit Bumrah returns. 8-2-26-0 so far.
46.6 overs (0 Run) A terrific yorker, dug out back to the bowler.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUNDEROUS! Short and outside off, Zampa backs away and slaps it over point for a boundary!
46.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven towards mid on. Zampa wants the run but Starc doesn't.
Adam Zampa is the last man in.
46.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A short ball, around middle, Starc looks to pull but misses. We all feel it is a play and a miss but India appeal and the umpire raises his finger! For the third time in this inning, we have had 2 wickets in an over.
46.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, punched down to long on for a single.
Kane Richardson walks in at number 10, replacing Agar.
46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Straight on to the boots. That surely must be painful for the batsman. Add double pain, with the review going down the drain. A very full ball, almost a yorker, Agar gets across to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Saini appeals and up goes the umpire's finger. Agar has a chat with Starc and takes the review. Nothing much to help him. Impact is in line and the ball is crashing into the stumps.
Agar has been adjudged LBW. He has taken the review though, on insistence from Starc. Looks dead plumb. Where is the impact? Ball Tracker shows it to be in line. Crashing into the stumps.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, around middle, dug out towards cover for one more.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Bunts this down to long on for another single.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, around middle, dug out to the covers for one.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
45.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, pushed down to long on for a run.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.