44.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, on middle, Starc is expecting it, goes back and pushes it towards cover. One single taken.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
44.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, almost a yorker, pushed down to long on for a run.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Agar pushes but misses.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Starc backs away and heaves this down to long on for a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Another leg before appeal. Turned down. Shami is frustrated. A full ball, down the leg side, Starc misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Going down the leg side.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended solidly to the off side.
43.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and down the leg side, Starc misses his flick.
43.4 overs (0 Run) A testing bouncer, around middle, Starc is late on the hook.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) So close to a hat-trick! Shami goes full, targets the stumps but the angle just takes it down. Starc is late in getting his bat down and is hit on the pads. Shami appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Every Indian fan and player looks frustrated. No review left. Here comes Ball Tracker. Missing leg!
Mitchell Starc walks in now, to face the hat-trick ball.
43.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Perfect yorker and Shami is on a hat-trick. Cummins cannot do anything. He is late in getting his bat down and the ball hits the stumps.
Pat Cummins walks in.
43.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Turner cannot turn this game around. He backs away to the leg side, looks to back away and tries to put bat on ball but misses. The ball goes beneath his bat and hits the stumps.
Mohammed Shami returns. 7-0-51-1 so far.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker, on middle, dug out.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, steered behind point for a couple.
The physio is out in the middle now. This does not look good for Rohit. He is going off the field.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot but has Rohit hurt himself? Certainly seems so. Short and outside off, Agar cuts this in front of point. Rohit Sharma gives it a good chase from sweeper cover and dives to his right to stop the ball. Now, while diving, he lands awkwardly on his left shoulder and does not release the ball. Immediately calls for the physio. Plenty of fielders rush towards Rohit, a few to check on him, one to release the ball. The batsmen take two, then the third. Turner looks for the fourth but Agar sportingly puts his hand up to stop his partner as Rohit fell down injured. The umpire refers the fielding effort upstairs and replays show that while tumbling, Rohit's foot was touching the ropes with the ball still in hand. Boundary signalled.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMP! A short ball, around middle, Agar pulls this behind square leg and finds the boundary.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 7-0-40-0 so far.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) TOP EDGE, SAFE! Loopy delivery, around middle, Turner looks to slog this across the line but gets a top edge. It goes high in the air but the distance is barely past the 30-yard circle at square leg which is unmanned. Yuzvendra Chahal has to cover great ground to his left from the deep but cannot get there. Two runs taken. Kuldeep finishes with figures of 10-0-65-2.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Works this through the leg side for a run.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, the googly, Turner cuts it towards point and calls for a run. There is Rahul excited about a run out chance and he yells at Saini but he slips and does not throw.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Partner-killer! Short and outside off, Agar pulls it right back at Turner. The non-striker Ashton just ducks in the nick of time and allows the ball to go to long on. A run taken.
41.2 overs (0 Run) No clue at all. This is a leg spinner, pitched around middle and then spinning away. Agar looks to work it to the leg side but misses. Excellent keeping from Rahul.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl out. 9-0-59-2 so far. Long on, deep mid-wicket, deep backward square leg, deep point and long off. All ringing in the perimeter.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, dug out back to the bowler. Normally, a bowler struggles to come back after going for a boundary on the first ball. But not this bloke. 4 from the first, 2 from the next 5. Amazing.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, targetting the stumps, Agar somehow gets his bat down in time. The outside edge is eked but it goes slightly wide of Rahul. A run taken.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is excellent timing! Full and outside off, Agar goes back and cuts it behind point. Navdeep Saini starts to run to his left from third man but gives it up within 5 paces.