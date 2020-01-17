 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:17 January 2020 16:49 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, India are 293/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

44.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Rahul drives it to cover and takes a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Jadeja was in though.

44.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jadeja cuts it to the deep point region for a single.

44.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Jadeja pushes it to the point region. Jadeja wants the single but is sent back. He has been warned to not run on the pitch as well by the umpire.

44.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark with a boundary. Good length ball down the leg side, Jadeja just helps it on its way to the fine leg region for a boundary. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja hits Kane Richardson for a 4! India 285/5 (44.3 Ov). CRR: 6.40

44.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rahul pushes it to point and crosses over for a single.

Ravindra Jadeja comes in now.

44.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and India are struggling yet again in the death overs. Richardson gets his second. Short of a length ball on off, Pandey looks to pull but does not get any timing on it. It lobs up way in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Ashton Agar runs in from deep mid-wicket and takes a simple catch. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: WICKET! Manish Pandey c Ashton Agar b Kane Richardson 2 (4b, 0x4, 0x6). India 280/5 (44.1 Ov). CRR: 6.33

43.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this time Pandy works it behind square leg for a single. Agar finishes with 50/3 in his 10 overs.

43.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

43.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid off for a single.

43.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

43.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Rahul works it towards mid-wicket for a single.

Manish Pandey replaces his skipper out in the middle.

Australia have got the massive wicket of Virat Kohli in time. They will now look to restrict the Indians to as smaller a total as possible. Interesting few overs coming up.

43.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Brilliant stuff from Agar and Australia have got the big fish. A floated ball on middle, Kohli looks to smash it over the bowler's head for a maximum. He does not time it too well and gets more height than the distance. Agar from long off runs across, keeps his eyes on the ball and pouches it well. He though feels that the momentum will take him over the ropes so he throws the ball towards Starc who comes from long on. Starc does not make any mistake there and pouches it to safety. The umpires get together and refer the decision upstairs. After checking multiple replays it is clear that this is a clean catch which means Kohli will have to keep walking. End of a very good hand from the Indian skipper but the Aussies would be really happy seeing his back. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: WICKET! Virat Kohli c Mitchell Starc b Adam Zampa 78 (76b, 6x4, 0x6). India 276/4 (43.1 Ov). CRR: 6.39

Adam Zampa to bowl out.

42.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Kohli defends it to cover and crosses over for a single.

42.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

42.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Rahul makes room and then slides it towards the deep cover region for a couple.

42.3 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Good length ball down the pads, Rahul looks to play the paddle scoop but gets hit on the thigh pad. He does not know where the ball is and then sees the ball is rolling towards the stumps and pushes it away.

42.2 overs (1 Run) Slower short one on off, Kohli pulls it to long on for another run.

42.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover and collects a single.

Kane Richardson is back on. 7-0-52-1, his figures so far.

41.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Kohli whips it to the deep mid-wicket region and calls Rahul for a couple. Brilliant running. 13 runs from the over.

41.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single.

41.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely fielded! Short of a length ball on off, Rahul cuts it to deep point where Labuschagne comes across and makes a good sliding stop. The batters take two.

41.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Thrashed! Agar tosses this one up on leg, Rahul hammers it over the bowler's head for a biggie. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: It's a SIX! KL Rahul hits Ashton Agar. India 265/3 (41.3 Ov). CRR: 6.38

41.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli punches this down to long and picks up another single.

41.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

Ashton Agar is back on. 7-0-50-0 from him so far.

40.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul eases a single through mid off. 8 from the over.

40.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked behind square leg for a single.

40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! Full and outside off, Kohli gets in the position and slogs it using his bottom hands. The ball goes to the deep mid-wicket fence all along the ground. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli hits Adam Zampa for a 4! India 255/3 (40.4 Ov). CRR: 6.27

40.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle, Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it on off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball takes the inside edge onto the pads.

40.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Kohli pushes it to long on for a single. 250 up for India with that run.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI
