39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! 50-run stand is up between the two as well. A short of a length ball on the hips, Rahul swivels and pulls it to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball angled into the batsman. Kohli works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On off on a shortish length, tapped through covers for a single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, this time Kohli pushes it to deep point for a single.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Run out chance goes abegging! A direct hit was needed. Short of a length ball around off, Kohli taps it towards point and then thinks off a single. Rahul takes off from the other end but Kohli quickly says no. Smith picks the ball and throws it towards the bowler but the throw is not a good one and Rahul returns safely.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Rahul whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Kane Richardson is back into the attack. 6-0-44-1 are his figures so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, this time Kohli pushes it straight to the man at covers.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli had missed out a couple of balls earlier but Rahul takes full toll to this short and wide delivery outside off. He goes on the back foot and slams it through point for a boundary.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, it is eases for a single through mid on.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Kohli looks to cut off his back foot but misses.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off, Rahul taps it through cover-point for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run to end the over! A good length ball on off, Rahul taps it closer to the stumps. The ball goes behind and before Carey can get to the ball, the batters cross over.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Rahul taps it to point.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A back of a length ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
37.3 overs (0 Run) That kept low! Both the bowler and the batsman exchange smiles. A good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to defend but the ball goes to to the keeper under his bat.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball angled into the batter, Kohli keeps it out.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Rahul works it to fine leg for a run.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Kohli rocks back and cuts it towards the deep point region. The fielder comes across to clean it up but does not manage to stop the batters to take a couple.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, Kohli defends it back to the bowler.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahul pushes it to deep cover for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Kohli punches it to long on for a single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Looped up ball on middle, Rahul taps it to point and crosses over a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Kohli pushes it for a single through mid off.
Ashton Agar back on. 5-0-37-0 are his figures.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Rahul defends it off the back foot. 9 from Cummins 8th over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, this time Kohli tucks it towards square leg.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Kohli keeps it out.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side this time. Brilliant batting. Cummins once again bowls it full and just outside off, Kohli creams it through the extra cover region for another boundary. That looked really classy.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped! Full and outside off, Kohli moves towards the off side and whips it to mid-wicket using his wrists. No chance for anyone there.