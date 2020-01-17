A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.5 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 212/3. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
34.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THRASH! Full and outside off, Smith gets down and slog sweeps this massively over mid-wicket!
34.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched towards short mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Goes way down the leg side, Jadeja follows him and Carey works it past short fine leg for a run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman dances down the track. The batsmen have run through for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg stump, Carey rocks back to the leg side and punches it straight to point. He has mistimed it, so it is just a single. 200 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. 141 more needed from 95 balls.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Dropped short, stays low, Smith pulls this through mid-wicket for a couple. 13 from the over.
33.5 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding by Navdeep Saini. A short ball, Alex pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the ring dives but misses it. The ball races to the ropes but Saini gets across and sticks out his left foot to stop the ball. Very risky. Could have hurt himself. He runs two yards extra beyond the ropes due to the momentum and that allows the batsmen to come back for the third.
33.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A mishit but it will stay hit. 147 more needed from 98 balls. Full and outside off, Carey gets down, reaches out and attempts the slog. He does not like it because the connection is not sweet. It is flat, mistimed but has enough on it to sail over long on.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Ooohh... that was close! Full and outside off, the wrong 'un, Carey initially thinks about the pull. But then he realizes that the length is not ideal for that. He adjusts quickly and tries to push it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and drives it through mid off for one more.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Carey looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and is hit on the gloves.
32.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
32.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and down the leg side, Smith misses his paddle.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Smith drives this straight back. It is uppish but the ball does not carry to the fielder.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, reverse swept to point for a single.
DRINKS BREAK. Right. Where are we? Right in the middle of a well-played game. It would have been right in the balance had the master and disciple been playing together but Labuschagne's wicket has just tilted the balance in India's favour. It is all up to Smith now and with the required run rate slowly reaching the roof, he will need someone to play a blinder. Kohli has played his cards perfectly. In the 18 allotted overs remaining, he has 4 left for Bumrah, 4 for Saini and 2 for Jadeja. In the pending 8, he has 4 each for Shami and Kuldeep, both being a touch expensive tonight. He will look to get those two out of the way quickly, before this partnership starts to build. If a wicket falls, nothing better.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers to retain the strike.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for one more.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Now, the conventional sweep is played. It goes towards short fine leg where Jasprit Bumrah charges in as the batsmen take the single. But at the last moment, he looks up and fumbles. Now, Smith wants the second but is sent back.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Landed around middle, Carey reverse sweeps this but finds short third man. Wants a single but is sent back.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, worked through mid on for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on. 5-0-37-0 so far.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side. 7 runs and a wicket from the over, Jadeja's figures read 8-0-44-2.
Alex Carey walks in at number 5, replacing Labuschagne.
30.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Taken in the deep. Jadeja breaks the 96-run stand. The master and his disciple are separated. Full and outside off, Labuschagne comes down the track and looks to go inside out. But Jadeja smartly slows the pace down. As a result, Marnus has to reach out a bit to play that shot and miscues it. So, instead of the ball going to cover, it goes to wide long off. Mohammed Shami is stationed there and accepts the catch. India get an opening. 163 more needed from 115 balls.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! JUST WIDE! Full and outside off, Smith comes down the track and hammers it straight back. The bowler sticks out his right hand but the ball whizzes past.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and pushes this down to long on for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Smith drives it towards cover and sets off for a quick single. The throw comes in at the keeper's end but Rahul disturbs the stumps before the throw arrives. Would not have mattered. Labuschagne was well in.