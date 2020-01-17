A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.4 overs, India are 224/3. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, it is defended.
34.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY UP FOR THE INDIAN SKIPPER! 56th half ton in the ODIs. A very calm and composed innings from him so far and he would look to score a big one. He gets there but nudging this full ball on the stumps towards long on. He failed in the first ODI but one cannot keep the best batsman in the world quite for too long.
34.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked behind square leg for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli strokes it to deep cover for a single. He moves to 49 with that run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on off, Rahul pushes it through mid off for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Kohli turns it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to deep cover for a single. 12 from the over.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! A short ball outside off, Kohli stays on the back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball outside off, Rahul taps it through covers for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, Rahul works it back to the bowler.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and around off, Rahul taps it through point and bags a couple now.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Rahul leans into the drive and creams it through the covers to bag his first boundary. 200 up for the Indians with this boundary.
32.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul works it towards square leg for a single to get off the mark.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul pushes it towards covers.
KL Rahul walks in next.
Drinks! Australia are making a good little comeback here. After a brilliant partnership between Dhawan and Kohli, the Aussies have managed to pick up two quick wickets and now they would be looking to restrict the Indians. The hosts now would depend on Kohli to stay out there and get them to a huge score as this looks like a pretty flat track.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Knocked over! Iyer misses out another opportunity. Change of ends works wonders for Zampa. He floats this one around off and middle, Iyer looks to smash this one over long on but misses. The ball goes kisses the pads and then goes behind to shatter the stumps. A needless shot from Iyer and he will be gutted as he trudges off. Zampa has his second wicket.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Iyer looks to go hard at the ball but mistimes it towards covers.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Iyer cuts it well but finds the point fielder.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Kohli smashes it down the ground. The ball goes to Zampa on the bounce who cannot collect the ball cleanly as it goes to mid on and a run is taken.
Adam Zampa has a change of ends. 6-0-31-1 are his figures.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and wide outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it but gets an under edge. The ball rolls towards the off side for nothing.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, it is pushed to covers.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and outside off, Iyer guides it towards point.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around off, Kohli guides it to the man at third man for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Kohli strokes it to mid off.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) Starc starts the new spell with a ball on the pads, Kohli nudges it behind square leg and scampers back for a couple.
Mitchell Starc is back on. 5-0-33-0, his figures so far.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Iyer taps it towards the off side and thinks off a run but Kohli says a loud no.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Iyer sways away from it.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he hammers the short ball. Richardson bangs it short and outside off, Iyer waits on the back foot and then drags the pull to the deep mid-wicket fence.
30.3 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, it is outside off. Iyer lets it be.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Driven nicely! Overpitched and outside off, Iyer drives it through the covers and wide of the sweeper in the deep. A couple of runs taken.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball just outside off, Kohli taps it to third man off the back foot for a single.