29.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Marnus looks to hook but misses. Bumrah appeals for the catch but the umpire shakes his head.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off again, played straight to point.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
29.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered to third man for a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Shimmies down the track and hits it down to long on for one more.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Steven comes down the track and pushes it down to long off for a run.
28.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Umpire's call! Boy, Smith looked confident right from the start but that was closer than a hair's breadth. The arm ball, around middle, Steven got back to flick but missed and was hit on the pads. It looked very close and Jadeja was confident. But the umpire shook his head. Rahul, Jadeja and Kohli got together for a chat and eventually, the skipper took the review. Ultra Edge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat but there was a big gap between bat and ball. Now, Ball Tracker comes. It shows the ball to be hitting the outer half of leg stump! Umpire's call has saved Smith here.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this down to long on for a run.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BEAUTY! There is just no substitute for that shot. Full and around off, Labuschagne drives this straight back to where it came from. Past the bowler, through mid on where the fielder has no chance. Hold the pose for the cameras, Marnus! 178 more needed from 134 balls.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through fine leg for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, chopped down behind point for a run.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
Kohli goes for the kill. Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 4-2-7-0 so far.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes up and over! Full and wide outside off, Labuschagne reaches out and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover. The bowler rushes to his left but misses. Kohli dives to his right and misfields but mid off mops it up.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, around middle, SS goes back and works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for a run.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Hat-trick of dots. Pressure building and the crowd realizes that. Roars and cheers. Full and outside off, Steven drives this straight to cover this time.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this is driven straight to point.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
25.4 overs (0 Run) How did that miss - A. Inside edge. B. Pad. C. Leg stump? Majority of the Indian fielders have their hands on their hips. Virat Kohli cannot suppress his smile. A length ball, on middle, Steven gets across and looks to flick but misses. That was not far from points a, b or c.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. Shami collects and fires a throw at the bowler's end. The ball deflects to mid-wicket and Labuschagne wants the overthrow but his teacher sends him back.