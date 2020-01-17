A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, India are 190/2. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Iyer punches it to cover. Good over from Zampa as only three runs have come from it.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted one on middle, Kohli works it to the leg side for another single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Iyer taps it to the cover region and takes a single to get off the mark.
29.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! Very lucky is Shreyas Iyer! Floated ball on middle, Iyer looks to push but does so uppishly. Zampa though is late in getting down and the ball falls just short of him.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Floated one on off, Kohli drives it to deep cover for a single.
Adam Zampa returns. 5-0-28-1 are his numbers so far.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Iyer defends it to the leg side.
28.5 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around off, Iyer sways away from it.
No KL Rahul at no 4 then. It is Shreyas Iyer who walks in next to join skipper out in the middle.
28.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What happened there? Richardson is surprised as to how he managed to get that wicket. It is a pretty innocuous delivery really and it should have been put away. Short delivery down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it but finds Mitchell Starc to perfection at fine leg. Kohli looks disappointed as he shakes his head at the non-strikers head. Dhawan has to go after playing a majestic 96 and deserved a ton.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Slower one on middle, Dhawan waits for it and thrashes it over the bowler's head for a biggie. 100-run partnership is between the two.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on middle, Kohli works it to square leg for a single.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery outside off, Richardson punches it through covers for a couple.
Bowling change! Kane Richardson is back on. 4-0-30-0 from him so far.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruins a good over! Only 3 had come from the first 5 balls and this has made it 7. Full delivery down the leg side, Dhawan moves into the 90s by just helping it on its way to the fine leg region for a boundary.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Kohli drives it down to long off for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it uppishly and it lands in front of the deep mid-wicket fielder. A single taken.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on middle, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle, Dhawan pushes it back to the bowler.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Floats this one up on off, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked behind square for a single. 12 from the over. Indians are not allowing the spinners to settle in.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal from the bowler but nothing from the umpire. Lands around off , Dhawan looks to defend but the ball hits the inner half of the bat. Agar makes an appeal but nothing from the umpire.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A dragged down one from Agar, Dhawan rocks back and pulls it to the deep square leg fence. Poor ball from Agar and Dhawan is in good rhythm to miss out on these.
26.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! First biggie of the game. A loopy ball on middle, Dhawan comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Dhawan skips down the track and pushes it to mid off.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Around off on a shortish length, Kohli runs it down to short third man gently and takes a quick run.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, Dhawan is quick to get his bat down in time and does so towards cover. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes his head. 8 runs have come off Labuschagne's first. Probably, they felt that it was pad first and then the pad.
25.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. They pick up a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli works it towards deep square leg for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) OHH! Just over. Floated on off, Dhawan looks to drive but takes the bottom half of the bat and goes uppishly towards the bowler. Marnus jumps but it goes over and the ball rolls towards long off. A single taken.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Mr. Labuschagne! Short ball outside off, Dhawan cuts it nicely through the point region for a boundary.