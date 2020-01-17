 
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:17 January 2020 19:38 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs IND Latest Score

24.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 150 UP FOR AUSTRALIA. 191 more needed from 150 balls.

24.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.

24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line and Smith gets it fine. Down the leg side, Smith just helps it past short fine leg and Shami's pursuit is in vain. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: Steven Smith hits Ravindra Jadeja for a 4! Australia 149/2 (24.4 Ov). Target: 341; RRR: 7.58

24.3 overs (0 Run) Much quicker through the air, albeit short in length, Steven looks to cut but misses.

24.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.

24.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short, around off, punched down to long on for a single.

Ravindra Jadeja returns. 4-0-21-1 so far.

23.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked past mid-wicket for one more. 6 singles from that over.

23.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped but straight to Shreyas Iyer at sweeper cover. Just one.

23.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but just misses it by a fraction. It is full and Labuschagne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 199 more needed from 158 balls. The stand moves to 60 from 51 deliveries.

23.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered through third man for a run.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through point for a single.

Navdeep Saini is back on. 4-0-26-0 so far.

22.6 overs (0 Run) Wasn't there a nick? No one thinks so. Quicker one outside off, Labuschagne looks to cut but misses. There seems to be a noise when the ball goes past the bat but no excitement shown by Rahul.

22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TAKE THAT! Full and around off, Labuschagne gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket. Manish Pandey dives to his left there, gets a hand to it but the ball escapes him. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: Marnus Labuschagne hits Kuldeep Yadav for a 4! Australia 138/2 (22.5 Ov). Target: 341; RRR: 7.47

22.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and down the leg side, Labuschagne gets down and looks to play the paddle. Just about gets it over Rahul and beats Rohit Sharma at short fine leg. Now, Rohit mimes a throw without even collecting the ball. Isn't that barred? Anyway, no one notices it. Chahal gets to the ball from fine leg and the batsmen return for the second.

22.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted outside off, driven straight to cover again.

22.2 overs (0 Run) The googly now, outside off, short in length, punched straight to cover.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, coming in slightly, punched back to the bowler. Kuldeep goes to his left to collect and collides into Smith.

21.6 overs (1 Run) 50-RUN STAND IS UP! In just 41 balls. A length ball, around off, Labuschagne tucks it through square leg and retains the strike. 209 more needed from 168 balls.

21.5 overs (1 Run) More of the wristiness comes into play, as Smith works this through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.

21.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, well outside off and a bit too high as well. Wided for height.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, clipped straight to short mid-wicket.

21.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball around off, tucked through square leg for a run.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.

21.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball around off, Smith looks to pull but is not in control of the same. He gets a top edge but luckily for him, it is wide of the man running to his left from deep backward square leg. A single taken.

20.6 overs (1 Run) HALF CENTURY FOR SMITH! His 24th in ODIs. But Australia need more. Down the leg side, Steven tucks it towards fine leg to get to that milestone. IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI: FIFTY! Steven Smith completes 50 (47b, 6x4, 0x6). Australia 127/2 (21.0 Ovs). Target: 341; RRR: 7.38

20.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked through fine leg for one more.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, spinning in, wristily whipped through mid-wicket for a run.

20.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed down to long off for a single.

20.2 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW but the umpire straightaway looks down. Full and outside off, Marnus gets down to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads. Replays seem to show that the impact is outside off but the Ball Tracker shows the impact to be umpire's call.

20.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around leg, Labuschagne paddles it through fine leg for a couple.

India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI
