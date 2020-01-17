Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 341, are 123/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Australia won't care though how they come as long as they do. Shorter and outside off, Smith looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the outside edge. It is fine on the off side and a boundary results. Once again, like many a times today, the last ball spoils the over. Shami continues to be expensive.
Live Score
2nd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Jan 17, 2020
-
IND340/6 (50.0)73%Winning %
-
AUS171/2 (29.4)27%
Play in Progress
Australia need 170 runs in 122 balls at 8.36 rpo
- Steven Smith69 (75)
- Marnus Labuschagne45 (43)
- Jasprit Bumrah 17/0 (5.4)
- Ravindra Jadeja 37/1 (7)
19.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! This is outside off, it is guided down to third man for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one but it is shorter in length. Smith works it through square leg for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Shorter and outside off, Labuschagne uses the pace and guides it towards third man. Kuldeep runs to his left and does well to stop. A single taken.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Smith works it through square leg for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Change in bowling!
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SPANKED! Full and outside off, Smith gets down and mows a slog sweep. It is wide of mid-wicket in the deep and he gets a boundary. The stand moves to 30 from 23 balls. 229 more needed from 186 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Labuschagne reaches out and slaps it through mid off for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, tucked through fine leg for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, swept through mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short, the googly, around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
A slight delay. Marnus Labuschagne is getting his right arm taped. Not sure what happened. But we are ready to resume.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end one more good over for the Aussies. On off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
17.5 overs (1 Run) An arm ball now, it comes in with the angle. Smith looks to hit it against the angle but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A back foot punch through the off side, one of the toughest shots to play. Slightly shorter and around off, Smith pushes it through covers and it races away to the fence.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! This is on off, Labuschagne pushes it to the left of the bowler. Kohli dives to his right from short extra cover in an attempt to stop it but ends up pushing it towards mid off. One taken.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Labuschagne has started off really well here. He rocks back this time to this slightly short delivery. He gets it through point and takes two.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Plays the paddle sweep, he had to get bat to that or he was a goner. Hits it nice and fine and collects two.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A confident shot for his first boundary in ODIs. This is nicely tossed up on off, it is slightly fuller. Labuschagne lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly behind a driving length, it is played to covers.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Smith goes back and works it through square leg for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, ML works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! India have their tails up here! This is floated up outside off, Smith drives it towards cover-point. The fielder there dives to his left and saves at least two. Just the one run.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a successful over from Jadeja. This is tossed up on off, Labuschagne hits it nicely to covers.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Uppish but just wide! This is flatter and around off, Smith looks to drive but the ball grips in the surface. It then goes uppishly to the left of Jadeja. He dives but it is out of reach. A single down to long off.
15.4 overs (1 Run) One more single to long off this time from the bat of Labuschagne.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Smith now takes one as he eases it to long off.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Gets off the mark on the first ball itself as he strokes it with the turn down to long off for one.
Marnus Labuschagne walks out to bat. On his debut, he has been brilliant in the red ball format, can he do something special here?
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! The Australian skipper has been ruled out and Jadeja has given a massive breakthrough. The 62-run stand is broken. Beautifully flighted outside off, Finch reaches out to go inside out. But he misses the ball. While doing so, his foot is dragged out of the crease. That is enough for Rahul as he quickly whips the bails off and appeals. It is referred upstairs but both the parties seem to think that it is out. The third umpire has numerous looks at the replays. The foot is definitely on the line when the bails are dislodged, but where was the ball collected? There seems to be a bit of a confusion when the bails are dislodged as to whether the ball is collected in front of the stumps. But eventually, the third umpire rules it out. Australia needed to press the accelerator but India have struck at the right time. 259 more needed from 209 balls.