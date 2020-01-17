Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 89/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan solidly defends it to the cover fielder.
14.5 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Dhawan ducks under it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Kolhi whips it to deep square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sumptuous! Kohli's cover drive has arrived in Rajkot. Can watch this shot all day long. Cummins goes full and outside off, Kohli lunges forward and creams the drive through the covers for a boundary. First one for him in this innings.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball just outside off, Kohli moves a hint to the offside and keeps it out.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to drive away from his body without moving his feet. He makes no connection though. A risky attempt that from the Indian skipper so early on in his innings.
Pat Cummins is back on. 5-1-20-0 from him so far. A slip in place for him.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy one on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kohli drives it to deep cover to get off the mark for a single.
The crowd roars as they see the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, walking out to the middle.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! All reds and a waste of a review from Sharma and India. This is a big, big wicket as Rohit can be dangerous and he had just started to get going. Floated ball from Zampa on off, Sharma looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. Zampa and the rest appeal for LBW and the umpire agrees with them as he raises the finger. Rohit does not look happy and after discussing with Dhawan, he goes for the review. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it confirms there is no bat on it. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it is pitching in line and going on to hit the middle stump. The Hitman has to go and takes the only review with him. He was just 4 runs away from reaching the 9000-run mark in ODIs.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma has started to make a move on now. Floated on off, Sharma lunges and sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Dhawan drives it past the bowler and towards long off for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rohit taps it to point for nothing.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle and leg, Dhawan flicks it to backward square leg and collects a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Sharma whips it to square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! This is Rohit Sharma at his best. Short delivery outside off, Sharma dances down and swats it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to pull but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batters steal a leg bye.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rohit waits on the back foot and runs it down to third man for a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rohit works it towards short third man and takes a quick single. 4 from Zampa's first over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, SD guides it towards point and takes a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Hit very hard but on the stumps at the non-striker's end. A full ball around off, Dhawan drills it straight down the ground but demolishes the stumps. That would've been a certain boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run. Full and around off, Rohit pushes it towards mid off where the fielder misfields and allows a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the stumps, it is pushed towards mid on.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Zampa starts with a full toss on the pads, Rohit looks to sweep but does not get any connection. Called wide.
Spin for the first time today! Adam Zampa is into the attack.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling from Richardson. He bowls it short and without much pace on middle, Dhawan goes on the back foot and pulls it to the deep square leg for another boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Sharma pushes it to sweeper cover for a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Rohit rides the bounce and strokes it straight to covers.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, SD goes back and guides is to fine leg for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Goes wide and outside off on a good length, Rohit runs it down to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple of runs! That was not from the middle of the bat though. Richardson bowls it short and outside off, Rohit looks to hammer it over mid-wicket but does not time it well. It goes towards mid-wicket uppishly but bounces well away from the fielder. A couple of runs.