A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.0 overs, India are 20/0. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, Dhawan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Live Score
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent effort in the deep from Cummins! A short ball outside off from Starc, Dhawan slashes it through point. Cummins from third man runs across and makes a diving stop. A couple of runs for Dhawan.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Low full toss just outside off, Dhawan looks to drive it towards the off side but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish length ball around off, Shikhar rides the bounce and taps it towards point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, it is worked towards short fine leg. So, after a maiden, Cummins bowls a 9-run over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit gets off the mark now and in some style! Cummins sprays on the pads of Rohit. Sharma needs no another invitation as he flicks it to deep square leg fence, No chance for the fine leg fielder to cut it off.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Shikhar nudges it behind square to take a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off on a shortish length, Dhawan watchfully lets it go to the keeper.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he finds the gap through the off side. Cummins goes full and gives room outside off, Shikhar slams it past the diving cover fielder. It races to the fence in a jiffy.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Cummins bowls his first ball to the left-hander and delivers it fuller and around off, SD strokes it well but straight to mid off.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Shikhar flicks it nicely but straight to fine leg, so just a single. 5 from Starc's first over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide on a slightly fuller length, Dhawan though throws his bat at the ball without any feet movement. He does not make any connection though.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, this comes back in a hint as Dhawan looks to work it towards the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Dhawan pushes it to mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan is off the mark in style and India open their account too. Timed it brilliantly. A fuller length ball around off, Dhawan leans into the drive and strokes it past the bowler and into the long off fence.
Mitchell Starc will bowl with the second new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Goes full and around off and middle, Rohit looks to defend but the ball takes the outer half of the bat and goes to covers. A maiden to start the innings. Excellent stuff from Cummins, hardly any movement in the over though.
0.5 over (0 Run) A good length ball around off, Rohit this time stays on the back foot and taps it onto the pitch on the off side. Good tight lines these from Cummins so far. Can he finish it well?
0.4 over (0 Run) Fullish and around middle and leg, Rohit pushes it towards mid on.
0.3 over (0 Run) This time bowls it slightly fuller and just outside off, Rohit comes forward and pushes it towards covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another ball on the stumps line, Rohit easily nudges it towards mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cummins starts with a good length ball and angles it into the pads. Rohit brings his bat down in time to turn it towards square leg.
We are all set to get underway!!! Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are making their way out to the middle followed by the Australian players. Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for the visitors.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (In place of Rishabh Pant), Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini (In place of Shardul Thakur), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia (Unchanged playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that they also would've bowled first. Tells that hopefully there won't be a lot of dew but feels that it might come after 8.30-9.00 PM. Says that they will try to put a decent total and put the opposition under pressure. Adds that they will look to forget the last game and tells that one can expect one team to get beaten against sides like Australia. Believes that they have beaten the Aussies earlier and they will look to bounce back in the game. On the playing XI, Kohli says that Pant is out due to a concussion and Manish Pandey replaces him while Navdeep Saini comes in to replace Shardul Thakur.
Aaron Finch, the Aussie skipper, says that it is a beautiful wicket and it will remain the same throughout the game. Tells that they chased in the last game and they will not change the template. Says that the spinners bowled really well as they got their lengths right. Reveals that they are going with the same XI.
TOSS - Virat Kohli flips the coin and it lands in the favour of Aaron Finch. AUSTRALIA WILL BOWL FIRST.
India. Defeated comprehensively? That too at home? Yes, that's what happened in the first ODI as Australia beat the hosts by 10 wickets. India though are too strong a team to not bounce back and the visitors would be surely expecting that. Lot of things to look forward to for India. Where will Kohli bat? Who will replace Rishabh Pant? Srikar Bharat has been named as the back-up wicket-keeper but is unlikely to slot in the playing XI. Australia, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. What will happen? Will the Men in Blue make a comeback or will the visitors take an unassailable lead in the series?