India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

IND vs AUS: Aaron Finch "Proud" Of Australia's Fightback Post Shikhar Dhawan-KL Rahul Partnership

Updated: 14 January 2020 22:00 IST

Australia looked to be in trouble with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul going great guns but the visitors fought back brilliantly to bowl out India for 255.

IND vs AUS: Aaron Finch "Proud" Of Australia
Aaron Finch was all praise for his team after Australia crushed India by 10 wickets in Mumbai. © AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that his team's fightback led by the bowlers in the middle overs during the first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai played a big role in their massive win. Finch and opening partner David Warner ensured that Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket and with 12.2 overs to spare. Australia got an early wicket in the form of the dangerous Rohit Sharma but in-form pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then put up a stand of 121 runs for the second wicket. However, Australia wrested back control of the match after that stand was broken and never really let go.

"I thought the way we fought back during the middle overs was impressive. Shikhar and KL were batting really well, looking to accelerate. So, I'm proud of the way the boys fought back," said Finch in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India."

Finch and Warner ended up breaking a few records with their colossal stand. Their partnership ended on 258 which is the highest-ever in ODI cricket for any wicket against India. Finch was unbeaten on 110 while Warner, who hit the winning runs, scored 128 not out.

It is a continuation of the red hot form that Warner has been enjoying over the past five months in which time he has notched up several big scores across formats, including a triple ton in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan.

"He's been unstoppable for quite sometime now. Quite special. Once he gets in, he has so many options to score. Always great to bat with him. Of course, India are a quality team and we expect them to bounce back," said Finch.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch David Andrew Warner David Warner Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 1st ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • Aaron Finch praised his team for the fightback post Dhawan-Rahul stand
  • Dhawan and Rahul notched up a partnership of 121 runs for the 2nd wicket
  • Australia fought back to restrict India to 255 all out in 49.1 overs
IND vs AUS: Australia Register Biggest Ever Win Over India In ODIs To Take 1-0 Series Lead
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: David Warner, Aaron Finch Put India To Sword As Australia Take Series Lead
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
1st ODI: Steve Smith, David Warner Set To Take On Formidable Indian Bowling Line-Up In Series Opener
Aaron Finch Says Australia Will Look For India Wins To Relieve Bushfire Sadness
