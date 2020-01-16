Australia are braced for an Indian backlash when they meet Friday in their second one-day international, captain Aaron Finch said. The hosts suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat Tuesday in the opening game of the three-match showdown after Finch and opening partner David Warner hit unbeaten centuries in Mumbai. Finch, who smashed 110, believes the loss will sting India into action in Rajkot on Friday. "They will fight back, no doubt," Finch told the Cricket Australia website. "They are a great side, got some world-class players."

Left-handed Warner led the rout of the Indian bowlers with a destructive 128 off 112 deliveries in Australia's chase of 256.

The openers put on a record 258-run stand -- the highest for any wicket in a 50-over game against India -- as Australia reached their target with almost 13 overs to spare.

Finch said Warner is playing unbelievably well.

"I think it's so hard to bowl to him once he gets in," he said.

"His footwork is pretty good, his mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is just so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape."

Australian bowlers also played their part, with pace pair Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins sharing five wickets.

Finch lauded his lead bowlers, but hinted paceman Josh Hazlewood could still be involved in the series which ends in Bangalore on Sunday.

"With back-to-back games... and a reasonably heavy Test load, I'm sure Josh will come in for one of them at some point," he said.