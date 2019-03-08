Live Score, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Updates: India Eye Unbeatable 3-0 Series Lead

A dominant Team India will be aiming for an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on Australia in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi on Friday. A series win will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. KL Rahul, who has found his form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at number three. (LIVE SCORECARD)
A nail-biting encounter in the second ODI saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series. However, one can say, the visitors are showing signs of improvement. They bowled and batted better than they did in the first game. There were positives like Finch finding some sort of form, Handscomb too managing to get a start and Stoinis starting to show promise with the bat. They though need someone to convert starts into big scores and also maintain consistency. India are going through the similar problem. Except for Kohli, their middle order is managing to get off to starts but are unable to make use of that. Also, the likes of Rayudu, Jadhav and Dhawan need to be a lot more consistent. In the bowling department, both the teams will be pleased with how they have gone about till now. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the squad in place of Siddarth Kaul and in all likelihood, he will walk into the playing eleven. For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile had a game to forget and we might just see him make way for either of Andrew Tye or Jason Behrendorff. Australia will have to pick the right balance in this game and also hope everybody brings their A-game as it is a must-win game for them. The home side, on the other hand, will be eager to seal the series in Ranchi itself.