 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Live Score, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Updates: India Eye Unbeatable 3-0 Series Lead

Updated: 08 March 2019 12:44 IST

Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI, India are leading 2-0 in the five-match ODI series.

Live Score, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Updates: India Eye Unbeatable 3-0 Series Lead
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, India won the Nagpur ODI by 8 runs. © AFP

A dominant Team India will be aiming for an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on Australia in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi on Friday. A series win will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. KL Rahul, who has found his form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at number three. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Score

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

A nail-biting encounter in the second ODI saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series. However, one can say, the visitors are showing signs of improvement. They bowled and batted better than they did in the first game. There were positives like Finch finding some sort of form, Handscomb too managing to get a start and Stoinis starting to show promise with the bat. They though need someone to convert starts into big scores and also maintain consistency. India are going through the similar problem. Except for Kohli, their middle order is managing to get off to starts but are unable to make use of that. Also, the likes of Rayudu, Jadhav and Dhawan need to be a lot more consistent. In the bowling department, both the teams will be pleased with how they have gone about till now. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the squad in place of Siddarth Kaul and in all likelihood, he will walk into the playing eleven. For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile had a game to forget and we might just see him make way for either of Andrew Tye or Jason Behrendorff. Australia will have to pick the right balance in this game and also hope everybody brings their A-game as it is a must-win game for them. The home side, on the other hand, will be eager to seal the series in Ranchi itself.

load more
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Cricket India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special 'Cap' Tribute For Armed Forces
International Women
International Women's Day: Diana Edulji To Present Coin At Toss During India vs Australia 3rd ODI
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: India Aim To Seal Series
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: India Aim To Seal Series
Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli Thanks MS Dhoni For "Perfect Team Evening"
Virat Kohli Thanks MS Dhoni For "Perfect Team Evening"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.