Highlights, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Updates: India Beat Australia To Take 2-0 Lead

Skipper Virat Kohli's resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered India to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse in the second One-day International in Nagpur on Tuesday. Australia's spin troika of Adam Zampa (2/62 in 10 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/45 in 10 overs) and Nathan Lyon (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle overs although it was Pat Cummins who had the best figures of 4 for 29. Kohli came in after Cummins sent back opener Rohit Sharma (0) in the very first over. The Indian skipper was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up. In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock. He was at the crease till the 46th over, faced 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times. Kohli steadily build the Indian innings even as he saw the fall of colleagues Shikhar Dhawan (21) and Ambati Rayudu (18). Dhawan looked in good touch as he too hit some crushing boundaries before being trapped by part-timer Glenn Maxwell. Rayudu struggled to rotate strike as the ball was not coming on to the bat and was eventually adjudged leg before off Nathan Lyon. (SCORECARD)
Right-o! Victory number 500 for India in all ODIs. They have always looked as one of the favourites to win the World Cup but matches like these are making them look even more dominant. They have snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat and will be buoyed with the win. Next stop is Ranchi, where the third ODI will be played on March 8, 2019 at i.30 pm local (0800 GMT). Can Australia save the series? Join us to find out! ADIOS! Take Care!
Virat Kohli is up for a chat now. Says that he is exhausted now as he has spent over 100 overs in the field. Adds that he felt 250 would be competitive but 275 would have been safe and that is what they were looking for. Is happy with his 40th ODI century but is happier with his side's victory. On the gamble to give Vijay Shankar the final over, Kohli says that he was initially going to give him the 46th, leaving Shami and Bumrah to bowl the final 4 but he was advised to first bowl the senior guys first, then leave it to Vijay Shankar at the end. Is happy with the way he bowled though, in the final over. Agrees that Rohit and Dhoni always keep giving him advice. Says that Jasprit Bumrah is a champion. Admits that these close games test India perfectly as in a World Cup, any game could be close and matches like these will help them at that stage. On Kedar Jadhav, Virat says that this pitch was tailor-made for him and was even eager to bowl the final over. Praises him for his overall contribution. And finally, on his 40th ODI century, Kohli says that 40 is just a number.
Australian captain, Aaron Finch, says it was really close and they were hoping they could get over the line. Credits the way Marcus Stoinis played. Adds that they had the momentum but then they gave it back to India and they won the game. Feels that Stoinis will learn a lot from this which is a good thing going forward. He is happy with the start he got but he needed to score more. States Virat Kohli was the difference between the two sides today.
Vijay Shankar is now having a chat with Harsha Bhogle. Shankar says he is very pleased. Mentions he did not feel he would get to bowl after he went for runs in his first over. States he wanted this opportunity and is pleased he could defend and take his team over the line. Further adds he was clear in his mind on what he wanted to do and it came off well. Says he is ready to do whatever the team needs him to. Ends by saying he is working hard on all aspects of his game.
And finally. You make like some, you may not like some but you just cannot ignore Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah. He bowled well phenomenally throughout the game but this one particular over - the 46th, his 9th - was probably the one which truly told us who will win the game. When he came on, Australia needed 29 from 30 balls with 4 wickets in hand. When he finished his over, Australia needed 28 from 24 balls with 2 wickets in hand. His double-wicket over, consisting of the scalps of Coulter-Nile and Cummins, literally sealed the game.
Now, the Indian bowling. Whom would you praise? Whom would you not? Pretty difficult to say. Mohammed Shami went wicketless but how good was he in the death overs? Ravindra Jadeja - just a wicket but how economical was he? Kuldeep Yadav - he looked disgusted with himself after his performance tonight but he got the scalps of Finch, Maxwell and Carey - all at crucial junctures. Kedar Jadhav - really short of adjectives for this man. Irony.
And the innings in general? Well starts for Finch, Khawaja, Marsh, Handscomb, Stoinis and Carey - even if one had batted through, the tourists would have won. They kept getting small and meaningful stands but nothing which could threaten India for a long period of time.
At the toss, Kohli said that he expected indifferent bounce to follow as the game went deep and that is exactly what happened. Australia were going at a good rate but suddenly the batsmen became cautious and eventually the wickets started to fall. No one was set out there and after the opening stand of 83, they had three partnerships in excess of 30 - but none crossing 50.
251 was what the target was, for Australia. Definitely a tough one to chase at the toss. But given the way India were batting in the middle stages, the visitors would feel that they were chasing 20-30 runs less. And then, Finch and Khawaja staged an 83-run opening stand which probably kept the dressing room composed. But, there was drama to follow.
End of a topsy-turvy battle and India have come out on top again. They choked Australia or let us put it this way, the Aussies choked themselves and eventually got themselves into a rut. With 33 needed from 33 balls with 5 wickets in hand, you back the chasing side to win but perhaps it did not back itself.