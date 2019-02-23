 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 February 2019 16:28 IST

India host Australia for a two-match T20I and five-match ODI series.

The first T20 International will be played in Visakhapatnam. © AFP

India are set to host Australia for a limited overs series with the first Twenty20 International (T20I) set to be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The T20I series will be followed by a five-match ODI series from March 2. One of the favourites to lift the World Cup, the home series against the visiting Australia will be India's final assignment before the Cricket World Cup that begins on May 30. India captain Virat Kohli and impact bowler Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback in this series and will be featuring in both the T20I and ODI series. KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was rested from the New Zealand tour, also make a comeback. MS Dhoni will continue to keep wickets and will be India's dependable batsman in the middle-order. With Hardik Pandya out injured, it will be a great opportunity for Vijay Shankar to strenghthen his case while Pant will also look to make the most of the chances he gets. In bowling, Bumrah will be ably supported by Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul in the pace department. Whereas, Yuzvendra Chahal will be India's go-to man in the spin department. Krunal Pandya, has been awarded another chance for his impressive performance in New Zealand. Uncapped spinner Mayank Markande has also been included in the T20 squad. Markande shone with the ball for Mumbai Indians in the previous season.

When is the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on February 24, 2019.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st T20I be played?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)
 

Topics : Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Aaron Finch Glenn Maxwell India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 1st T20I
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback in the T20I series
  • Uncapped spinner Mayank Markande has also been included
  • Hardik Pandya has been ruled out owing to back injury
