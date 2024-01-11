India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks break!
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and way outside off, Jitesh Sharma tries to get to the ball but gets beaten on the cut.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a magnificent shot. Naveen-ul-Haq serves this short and bangs it hard into the deck angling into the right-hander. Jitesh Sharma waits back and pulls it over his shoulders towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, around leg again, Shivam Dube flicks it nicely past square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts from over the wicket and hurls it just short of a length, around leg, Shivam Dube pulls it along the ground to deep square leg. Karim Janat does well to cut off the ball and keep it down to just two.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and over the stumps, Shivam Dube pushes it down to mid on off the back foot and gets across for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length around the top of off stump, Jitesh Sharma blocks it off the back foot towards the gully region and gets across for a quick single.
Jitesh Sharma is the new man in for India. Can Afghanistan manage to get another quick wicket here and put the hosts under a bit of pressure?
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a ripper of a catch from Gulbadin Naib and the bowling change has done the trick for Afghanistan. Just a fraction shorter from Azmatullah Omarzai around the off stump. Tilak Varma looks to repeat the trick from the previous over as he swivels across and looks to pull it flat over long leg. Gulbadin Naib in the deep comes a bit too ahead and seems to have lost it in the light but does brilliantly to jump back and grab it out of thin air with both hands. Naib flexes his biceps to the crowd and Varma departs after a solid start.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Should have been stopped but Tilak Varma timed it pretty well. Short of a length and outside off, Varma presses forward before rocking back and cutting it to the left of Naveen-ul-Haq at point. Naveen doesn't make much of an effort and the ball runs away to the fence.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and over middle and leg, hurrying onto the batter, Shivam Dube manages to pull it down to mid on for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up first up on the stumps, Tilak Varma leans ahead and flicks it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Naveen-ul-Haq drops the length short and misses the line. Drifts around the leg stump line. Shivam Dube rocks back and pulls it comfortably from the crease to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, angling into the left-hander. Tilak Varma walks down the pitch and cuts it square on the off side for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs in short and into the body, Shivam Dube stands tall and pulls it along the ground towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time around middle and off, Tilak Varma advances down the track and firms it to mid off for a risky single. Ibrahim Zadran with a clean pick-up and throw at the bowler's end but he missed and anyway, Varma seemed to be home.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that from Tilak Varma. Naveen-ul-Haq drops the length a touch short into the bodyline. Tilak Varma swivels across and short-arm pulls it over long leg for a biggie.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and pitches short of a length, around off, Shivam Dube rocks back and taps it to mid on for a single.
Naveen-ul-Haq comes into the attack now, replacing Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The extra delivery has cost Mohammad Nabi and Afghanistan dearly. Nabi floats this one up around the off stump, Tilak Varma dances down the track and goes into-out lofting it over extra cover for a lovely boundary. 16 off that over, an expensive one from Nabi.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one around off, driven down to long off for an easy single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, flicked away through mid-wicket for a single and there's a fumble in the deep but they decide against the second run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Seemed a little harsh given the bowler's reaction. Tilak Varma moves around in the crease and goes past the leg stump. Mohammad Nabi cleverly fires it in just around the tramline outside off and Varma cannot reach it.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shivam Dube reaches out and hits it really hard to the left of deep point for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker one, fired in down the leg side. Dube misses the flick and a wide is called.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that is massive! Mohammad Nabi tosses this one up right in the slot and angling into the hitting arc as well. Shivam Dube sits down and clears the front leg before flexing those muscles and smoking it well over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a length around off and sliding on nicely, Tilak Varma hangs back and pats it away to deep cover-point for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Top stuff! A maiden from Mujeeb Ur Rahman! Drops the length short and wider of off, Shivam Dube stands at the crease and extends the bat, knocking it to point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Shivam Dube gets on top of the bounce and punches it to cover-point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and into middle and off, Shivam Dube knocks it to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Shivam Dube drives it straight to cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, great delivery! Pitched fuller and just away from the off stump, flicking it from the back of the hand, Shivam Dube prods to play straight but gets beaten on the outside edge.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and into the stumps, Shivam Dube nudges it to mid-wicket for no runs.
