India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Axar Patel strikes again! Rahmat Shah walks back without scoring much in his debut T20I inning! Continues from around the wicket and uses that angle to his advantage again. Fires it in, fractionally short and around off, Rahmat Shah is a bit late to decide whether to play this one off the back foot or the front foot. He opts to rock back but he is late in doing so. The ball skids off the deck and catches the under edge of his angled bat before going on to hit the off-stump.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on a length and into off, Azmatullah Omarzai waits on and cuts it past point for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, Rahmat Shah rocks back and cuts it square on the off side for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Azmatullah Omarzai works this with ease to long on for another single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A touch slower this time, short and outside off, Rahmat Shah makes room and cuts it past point for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker in the air and darted in sharply from middle and off, Rahmat Shah gets in line and cuts it to point.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Half a shout for LBW but turned down again! Full and slanting in, on the pads, Rahmat Shah goes for the flick but plays all around it and gets rapped on the front pad. The umpire is unmoved as the ball lobs behind square on the off side for a leg bye.
8.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled on a back of a length, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai pushes it wide of cover and opens his account with a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, around off, Azmatullah Omarzai stays in the crease and dabs it towards point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Rahmat Shah gets off the mark in T20I cricket! Dube serves it full and angling into the right-hander, on middle, Rahmat Shah gets behind the line and eases it towards long on for a single.
The T20I debutant, Rahmat Shah is in at number 4.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An inspired bowling change by Rohit Sharma as Shivam Dube strikes in his first over! Afghanistan lose both openers in quick succession! Not the best of deliveries by Dube, short and outside off, there to be put away, Ibrahim Zadran uses his feet and cannot get the shot away as he would have liked. Hits it flat and straight towards extra cover. Rohit Sharma takes a sharp catch as he reverse cups to his right, near his head. Having dropped Ibrahim Zadran earlier in the game, Shivam Dube has redeemed himself here!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat straight away! Bowls it on a back of a length, outside off, Ibrahim Zadran stays leg side of the ball and fiddles at the delivery. A bit of away movement results in Ibrahim getting beaten on the outside edge.
Azmatullah Omarzai walks in at number 3. Also, Shivam Dube comes into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Axar Patel draws first blood for India! He gets his man after being hit for a maximum earlier in the over! Axar Patel pushes it through with the arm, short and around middle and leg, Rahmanullah Gurbaz premeditates as he dances down the track and swings blindly to launch a big shot back over the bowler's head. The ball slides on with the arm and beats him on the inside edge. The ball skids off the deck but Jitesh Sharma does well to gather it to his left and takes the bails quickly.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, shorter and outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz advances down the track and taps it to mid off.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a biggie. Axar Patel tosses this one up angling back into the right-hander. Rahmanullah Gurbaz makes full use of the pace and picks it up before sweeping it over backward square leg for a six.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched fuller into the stumps, Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives it to mid off for no run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Trying to get innovative but failed to make the connection. Axar Patel pitches this one short and on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz tries to switch hit over point but fails to connect.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a short length, into middle and leg, Rahmanullah Gurbaz knocks it back to the bowler off the back foot.
Axar Patel (1-0-7-0) is back on. No sign of Ravi Bishnoi yet.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) A bit too straight by Sundar again, short and turning into the pads, Ibrahim Zadran plays it with the turn and places it in front of Arshdeep Singh at deep square leg and completes the second run with ease.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Compensates by pulling his length back and bowls it short, on off, Ibrahim Zadran makes room and pushes it to extra cover.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortless! Ibrahim Zadran with the first maximum of this series! Washington Sundar errs in both line and length as he bowls it right in the slot, on the pads, Ibrahim Zadran does not miss out as he clears his front leg and whips it nonchalantly over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air and shorter, around leg, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets hurried but does well to pull it along the ground towards deep backward square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back slightly and bowls it on off, Ibrahim Zadran plants his foot forward and eases it to the right of extra cover for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it full, around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz shimmies down the track and swings across the line. Gets a leading edge that lobs well in front of deep point for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Guided it smartly. Mukesh Kumar drops his length short and bangs it into the deck, on off, Ibrahim Zadran stands tall and opens the face of the bat at the last moment guiding the ball over keeper for a boundary.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives it to cover and sprints for the run. Rohit Sharma fails to collect the ball well which allows the batter to get the single with ease.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Just short of cover. Kumar drops the length short and bowls it at 134 clicks, around middle and off. Ibrahim Zadran tries to whip it on the on side but gets hurried on by the delivery. The ball hits the top edge of the bat and loops just short of an incoming Rohit Sharma at cover. The batters pinch a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten. Just short of a length outside off, Ibrahim Zadran sets up for a big slog on the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length and just outside the line of off stump, Rahmanullah Gurbaz taps it to cover point for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Steams from over the wicket and pitches it full into the stumps, Ibrahim Zadran digs it to mid off and gets to the other end.
