India vs Afghanistan, 2024
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A slight delay in proceedings as the ball seems to be lost behind the sightscreen.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Straight as an arrow! Naveen-ul-Haq comes from around the wicket and bowls it right in the arc of the southpaw, on a length, on middle, Shivam Dube clears his front leg and lets his long levers do the rest. Swings cleanly and smokes it towards the sightscreen for a maximum.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in short, around leg, Rinku Singh gets inside the line and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A bit too full, outside off, Rinku Singh leans on it and drives it crisply towards extra cover where the fielder makes a half-stop but the single was always on.
16.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR SHIVAM DUBE! First with the ball and now with the bat, it has been an impressive showing from Dube! Full and sliding on the pads, Shivam Dube rolls his wrists and clips it through square leg for a single to bring up his second T20I fifty.
16.4 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a length, Shivam Dube gets lured into the drive and gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, around off, Rinku Singh pushes it to deep cover to rotate the strike.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever, very clever! Good-length delivery with an upright seam, slanting across the batter, Rinku Singh lets the ball come to him and opens the bat face to use the pace. Steers it to the left of short third man for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Angling across the left-hander, on a good length, on off, Shivam Dube stays leg side of the ball and knocks it to the left of long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and into the pads, Shivam Dube flicks it from the crease to deep backward square leg for another single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A fraction fuller and on the leg stump this time, Rinku Singh nudges it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just short of a length around off at 113.1 clicks, Shivam Dube miscues his short-arm pull towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on top of off, Rinku Singh pulls it along the ground towards deep square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time and into the stumps, Shivam Dube knocks it to long off for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's picked up to perfection. Afghanistan bowlers are missing their lines and it's proving to be costly. Naveen-ul-Haq drops the length short and around middle and off, Shivam Dube stands tall and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
