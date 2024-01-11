India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) Four!
Karim Janat makes his way out to the centre. Can he and Najibullah Zadran take Afghanistan to a fighting total?
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! All the extra deliveries and Mukesh Kumar ends up with a big wicket, his second of the over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Does well to escape out of the freebie there does Mukesh Kumar. Back to over the wicket and nails the yorker around the toes. Najibullah Zadran misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads to short fine leg and they get a leg bye.
17.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! The second one for the over and this time it will be a no ball instead of a wide. Comes from around the wicket and digs it in well short again this time outside off. Najibullah Zadran tries to uppercut it but misses out and a Free Hit will now follow.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A well-directed bumper by Mukesh Kumar around the helmet but this one is just a bit too short and flies over the head instead. Called a wide.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, hovering around the tramline at 137.8 clicks, Mohammad Nabi reaches out and the ball pings off his bat straight to deep point. Only a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over middle and leg, Najibullah Zadran backs away a bit and plays it nicely off the back foot through cover-point for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Dug in well short and over leg stump, coming it right around the shoulder, Najibullah Zadran hangs back and drops it down just behind point.
Najibullah Zadran is the new man in for Afghanistan.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! A bit unlucky for Azmatullah Omarzai but Mukesh Kumar will take it with both hands. Pitches this one full and wide outside off at 133.7 clicks and it is there to be put away. Omarzai doesn't quite move his feet and just tries to reach out with those long levers and cream it through covers but ends up getting a big inside edge. The ball chops back into the stumps and the bails come off. Omarzai departs after a good knock and India get a timely wicket.
16.6 overs (1 Run) In the blockhole again on middle and leg, Azmatullah Omarzai uses his wrists and plays a whippy shot to deep mid-wicket for just another single. A very tidy over from Arshdeep Singh.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Nice and full at the stumps, Mohammad Nabi whips it away toward deep mid-wicket and picks up a single. They think about two but rightly decide against it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full and wide now and Mohammad Nabi tries to shuffle across and get some bat on it but the ball just goes beyond the tramline and the umpire signals a wide.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and in the blockhole on leg stump, Azmatullah Omarzai jams it out well in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single to the deep.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent change-up from Arshdeep Singh! Brings out the slower bumper and bowls it over off stump and gets the height correct as well. The ball angles away and Azmatullah Omarzai looks to play at it but he is beaten.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, in fact, a low full toss around off stump, difficult to put away and Mohammad Nabi toe-ends it down to long on for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Begins the new spell with a hard length delivery that is angled well across the right-hander. Mohammad Nabi tries to open up the off side and cut is away but is beaten by the pace and bounce.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker-length delivery outside off, Mohammad Nabi makes a bit of room and opens the bat face to squeeze it down to third man for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Misses out there Mohammad Nabi! A juicy high full toss around off stump, Nabi hangs back in the crease and fails to get under it, hitting it straight to mid off.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in two for 'The President'! Mukesh Kumar drops the length short again with no pace angling into the right-hander. Mohammad Nabi covers the line and pulls it handsomely over deep mid-wicket for another six.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's huge. Mukesh Kumar drops his length short and outside off. Mohammad Nabi waits for the ball and slaps it over extra cover for a biggie.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Tries to go for the yorker, but turned out to be a low full-toss on off. Azmatullah Omarzai flicks it on the full to long on for a single and the 50-run stand comes up between these two as well.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from over the wicket and drops the length short, outside off, Mohammad Nabi tries to play it across the line but gets the toe end of the bat. The ball zips past the off stump and trickles down to the left of the keeper. The batters pinch a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.2 overs, Afghanistan are 134/5. The live updates of India vs Afghanistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Afghanistan, T20I 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Afghanistan, T20I 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live score, India vs Afghanistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Afghanistan, T20I 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.