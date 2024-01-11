India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into the left-hander, on a back of a length, on middle, Rinku Singh turns this one away to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to surprise the batter by a bumper but this one sails over Rinku Singh's head for a wide.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) At 131.4 clicks, on a short of a length, outside off, Rinku Singh picks up the length early and pulls it off the front foot through the vacant mid-wicket region. Naveen-ul-Haq at deep mid-wicket, runs and dives to his right. He relays the throw to the fielder to his right which is a bit wayward but the second run was always on.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off does Farooqi and bowls it on a good length, on off, Shivam Dube picks the change of pace and dabs it with an open bat face to deep point for a single to rotate the strike.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Absolutely crunched! Width on offer by Fazalhaq Farooqi, on a length and outside off, Shivam Dube uses his long levers to good effect as he frees his arms and drills it past extra cover for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Comes back into the attack and starts off on a hard length, on off, Shivam Dube hangs back and stabs it into the off side.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark. Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches this just a fraction short and drifting down the leg stump. Rinku Singh moves across the line and flicks it past the diving short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
Rinku Singh is the new man in.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mujeeb Ur Rahman strikes on his return to the attack and Afghanistan cling on! Jitesh Sharma holes out! Drags his length back and bowls it on middle, Jitesh Sharma goes deep in his crease to muscle the pull away. He hits this one more straight than he would have liked and fails to get the elevation. Hits it flat and straight down the throat of Ibrahim Zadran at long on, who takes a few steps back and reverse cups it with ease.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps this time, Jitesh Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up fuller into the stumps, Jitesh Sharma does exceptionally well to sweep it on the full to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Missed out on that one did Jitesh. Shorter delivery spinning into the right-hander a bit, took off the deck, Jitesh Sharma swipes across and tries to pull it over square leg but doesn't connect. The ball hits his shoulders and goes back to the right of the keeper.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped it short and just outside off, Shivam Dube bangs it to long off for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Fine stop! Takes pace off slightly and serves it on a hard length, on off, Jitesh Sharma shapes to work it across the line but gets an inside edge that goes on the bounce behind the wicket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz reacts quickly and dives away to his left to make the stop.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Continues to hit the deck hard and bowls it outside off, Shivam Dube works it wide of cover for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off, Jitesh Sharma lunges and eases it down to wide long off for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Back of a length, on middle, Jitesh Sharma lets the ball come to him and places it in front of square on the leg side for two runs more.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! This is bowled full by Azmatullah Omarzai, on off and middle, Jitesh Sharma swings across the line and skies it high in the air towards deep square leg. The fielders in the deep converge but the balls right in between them. Two runs taken.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the best of deliveries but the effort in the deep wasn't great either! A bit too straight, back of a length, sliding on the pads, Jitesh Sharma hangs back and whips it in the air towards deep square leg. Karim Janat runs around to his right and gets himself in a bit of a tangle. He looks to flick the ball away but the ball ricochets off his body and trickles into the fence.
11.6 overs (1 Run) At pace now, fuller in length, around off, Jitesh Sharma leans into the drive and hits it along the ground to deep point to retain the strike. 12 runs off the over and India now need 57 runs off 48 balls!
11.5 overs (2 Runs) A horrible misjudgement! Karim Janat has made a complete meal of it! Pitches it on a good length outside off with absolutely no pace. Jitesh Sharma with no foot movement tries to whip it over covers but gets the bottom part of the bat. The ball flies up in the air to Karim Janat who came running in from deep point but misjudged the catch completely and eventually, he just watched it fall past his right leg. Janat then scampers back to save the boundary and the batters get two runs.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away nicely. Gulbadin Naib serves this one short and with width on offer outside off. Jitesh Sharma stands at the crease and cuts it with an angled bat well in front of point for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Oh my, Jitesh Sharma missed out on that one. Pitched fuller outside off with no pace at all. Shivam Dube tries to get under the ball and hammer it through covers but miscues it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg stump line, Shivam Dube hops and tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's asking to be hit. Gulbadin Naib starts off from over the wicket and serves a juicy low full-toss on off, Shivam Dube drives it with ease past mid off for a boundary.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliced away with ease! Azmatullah Omarzai misses his mark as he bowls a juicy full toss, outside off, there to be put away, Jitesh Sharma obliges as he reaches out and opens the bat face to get it over the leaping backward point fielder for a boundary. It was shaping up to be a tidy over but the boundary off the last ball just ruins it!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Honing in at the stumps, on a length, Shivam Dube clips it neatly in front of square on the leg side to pick up a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) At 129.8 clicks, on a hard length, on middle, a bit of extra bounce, Jitesh Sharma places this one in front of long on. He wants to return for the second but the fielder in the deep is quick to swoop in and keeps it to a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a good length, on middle, Jitesh Sharma hangs back and defends it right under his eyeline.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Shivam Dube leans on and drives it with a straight bat to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around leg, Shivam Dube tucks it off his hips towards short fine leg. A yes-no situation between the two batters for the single and in the end, they decide not to take the run.
