India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single to end but 16 runs come off the over, a big one for Afghanistan. A touch fuller and pushed through outside off, Nabi gets an outside edge and plays it down to third man for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Pushed through quicker on a nagging length around off, Mohammad Nabi decides to stay put and hit through the line but is beaten past the outside edge.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Mohammad Nabi is toying with Ravi Bishnoi and the latter just hasn't found his length here. Short and outside off, Nabi goes past the leg stump and opens up the off side before cutting it wide of point for yet another boundary.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled away by Mohammad Nabi and the 100 is up for Afghanistan. Full and straight again, Nabi stays deep in the crease and holds his shape before swatting it away between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and fired in at the stumps, Azmatullah Omarzai takes the front leg out of the way and heaves it along the ground to long on for just a single this time.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Azmatullah Omarzai puts those long levers to excellent use now. Ravi Bishnoi tosses this one up a bit outside off and the ball slides back in, Omarzai gets down on one knee and gets under it well before slogging it away over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it shorter and slower, sliding back into the right-hander, Azmatullah Omarzai stays back and works it away behind square on the leg side for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Sliding in towards the right-hander, on a fuller length, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai pushes it with a straight bat to the left of Axar Patel.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length again, into middle and leg, Mohammad Nabi rocks back and nudges it with soft hand towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around the off stump line, Mohammad Nabi presses forward and gently taps it to the vacant infield on the on side for a couple of runs.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Similar length, into middle, Azmatullah Omarzai rocks back and clips it to deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter angling into middle and leg, Mohammad Nabi nudges it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, the wrong'un again around middle and leg, Nabi stays there and forces it down to long on for a single.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! 'The President' is in the house! Floated up right in the slot around off and middle, it is the googly that doesn't turn and Mohammad Nabi just gets under it before lifting it high and handsome over the long on fence for a biggie. Afghanistan need a few more of these now.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled flatter and onto the pads, Azmatullah Omarzai tucks it away neatly behind square leg for an easy single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Even more full this time and on middle and leg, Azmatullah Omarzai clears the front leg and uses the bottom hand to heave it away towards wide long on for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Bowled fuller and this is the attempted wrong'un on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai leans on and plays it towards mid on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length and sliding on from around off, Mohammad Nabi uses the depth of his crease and dabs it away to short third man for a quick single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stellar timing from Azmatullah Omarzai! Good-length delivery outside off, Omarzai stays leg side of the ball and just strokes it away through the cover region for a lovely boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Mohammad Nabi hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Drops his length back around off, Mohammad Nabi stands tall and punches it to cover.
11.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That was tough but Rohit Sharma almost got it. Fuller delivery, just around the off-stump line, Azmatullah Omarzai presses forward and tries to loft it over cover. Rohit Sharma leaps and manages to get his right hand to it but couldn't hold on as the batters pick up a run as well.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A fraction fuller this time and into the stumps, Mohammad Nabi takes his front foot out of the way and knocks it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Hurls from over the wicket and bowls on the good length, around middle and off, Mohammad Nabi blocks it well to mid on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another googly, sliding into middle and leg, this is worked away through mid-wicket for an easy single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) The wrong'un, turning into the stumps, Mohammad Nabi presses back and pushes it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker and on a length around off, Azmatullah Omarzai eases it away through wide mid off and turns the strike over after the boundary.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! A rank half-volley outside off, Azmatullah Omarzai stays back and creams the drive in front of square on the off side for a boundary. Bishnoi's hands doen't seem quite warmed up yet.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Stays watchful does Mohammad Nabi and just strokes the juicy full toss around off stump down to long off for another single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a quick and short one at 97 clicks and well outside off, Azmatullah Omarzai stays back and slaps it away to deep cover for a single.
