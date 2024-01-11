India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
2.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away with disdain!
2.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length around the top of off stump, Tilak Varma hangs back and cuts it away late wide of third man for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Just drifting down leg! Steams in from over the wicket and hurls it on a fuller length at 140.3 clicks and on middle and leg. The ball slides back in quickly and Tilak Varma gets rapped on the pads as the ball rolls to the off side.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up a bit and drifting into middle and leg, Tilak Varma leans on and flicks it away well in front of mid-wicket for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Holds it back a touch and bowls it on the stumps, Tilak Varma blocks it out on the off side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle and off, sliding on, Tilak Varma stays leg side of the ball but fails to pierce the gap at covers.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Switches to over the wicket for the right-hander and bowls it on a length slanting it back into the stumps. Shubman Gill tucks it away through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter outside the line of off stump, Tilak Varma stays back and pats it away towards cover for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from around the stumps and bowls it full outside off, Tilak Varma pushes it out on the off side.
It will be the spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman from the other end. He is starting with a slip in place.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, what a shot and that marks the end of a dramatic first over, five runs and a wicket off it. Good length over middle, Shubman Gill walks forward and just strokes it on the up right back past the bowler for a lovely boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Hard length around the top of off stump and this one doesn't swing back in. Shubman Gill is caught on the crease and gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a good length, shaping back in from middle and leg, Shubman Gill nudges it to the leg side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Bowled on a good length and in the channel swinging away a bit, Tilak Varma hangs back and just nudges it past short third man for a single.
Tilak Varma walks in at number 3 for India.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, dear! Chaos in the middle and the skipper Rohit Sharma is devastated with that. Fazalhaq Farooqi serves it nice and full on the stumps, Sharma charges down the track and firms it to the right of mid off where Ibrahim Zadran makes an excellent diving stop. Sharma sets off for the single which seemed to be on but his partner Shubman Gill was ball watching. Rohit is at the other end but Gill is at the same end as well. Zadran picks up the ball and throws it back to the keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz who whips off the bails and it is a frustrating start for India. Sharma gives a piece of his mind to Gill while walking back as well.
0.1 over (0 Run) Lovely delivery to begin with! Starts from over the wicket and serves it very full on middle, getting it to tail back in a bit and late too. Rohit Sharma stays watchful and keeps the front leg out of the way before blocking it away.
