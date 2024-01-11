India vs Afghanistan: India vs Afghanistan, 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A bit of turn into the right-hander, short in length, Ibrahim Zadran moves leg side and punches it with a straight bat to long on for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down!
4.4 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter make room but keeps it straight, short and on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz cuts but without much timing to cover.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fires it in at 102.4 clicks, a bit fuller and on off, Ibrahim Zadran hits it on the up towards extra cover. Rohit Sharma dives to his right and the ball goes through his hands for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off on a short length, on middle, Rahmanullah Gurbaz waits back in his crease and punches it to the left of mid-wicket for a single.
Spin from both ends now as the off-spinner, Washington Sundar comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) At 100.6 clicks, pushed through by Axar, on middle, Ibrahim Zadran knocks it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitched shorter and into middle and leg, Ibrahim Zadran hangs back and whips it past mid-wicket. Rinku Singh runs across from deep square leg and cuts it off for just two runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz slips while turning for the third man and they have to settle for a couple.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it through! Bowls it on a fullish length, just outside off, Ibrahim Zadran backs away and squeezes it out on the off side. Gets more than enough bat on it to clear the diving cover-point fielder to his left for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short again, coming in with the arm, on middle, Ibrahim Zadran slap it on the bounce to mid on.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it short, on off, Ibrahim Zadran punches it from the crease towards cover.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a nagging length, around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz taps it in front of cover and gets to the other end.
Axar Patel comes in to bowl inside the Powerplay.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it on a back of a length, on middle and leg, Rahmanullah Gurbaz drops it with soft hands in front of mid-wicket for a quick single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Shivam Dube puts it down despite doing all the hard work! Ibrahim Zadran gets an early life! Delivers it on a back of a length, on off, Ibrahim Zadran looks to get on the front foot and tries to launch this one down the ground. Gets a bit taken aback by the extra bounce on offer. Splices it off the upper half of the bat as the ball lobs towards mid off. Shivam Dube is a bit late to pick the ball and dives forward but the ball hits his palm and pops out. The batters also get a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) At 138 clicks, on a good length, on off, Ibrahim Zadran accounts for the away movement and knocks it towards mid off.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Lands it on a good length, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz lets the ball come to him and plays it with soft hands beside the pitch on the off side for a quick single.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting and it almost went the distance! Arshdeep Singh digs it in short, outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets this one at a good height and uses the angle to his advantage. Opens the bat face at the last moment and upper cuts it over short third man for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, on a back of a length, on middle, Rahmanullah Gurbaz hangs back in his crease and steers it along the ground towards backward point.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar does Arshdeep Singh as he slips it down leg, on a length, left alone by Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a wide.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Serves it on a hard length, in the channel on off, a bit of shape into the batter, Ibrahim Zadran stays leg side of the ball and looks to force it through the off side but misses out.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz swivels in his crease and pulls it aerially but in front of fine leg to rotate the strike with a single.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in complete control but Rahmanullah Gurbaz is off the mark with a boundary! Bowls it a bit too full, around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stays in the crease and swings a bit too hard. Loses his shape but gets enough bat on it to get it through wide mid on for his first boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz dabs it from the crease towards cover. He wants a single but gets sent back by his partner.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Ibrahim Zadran and Afghanistan are underway with a quick single! Honing in at the stumps, on a length, Ibrahim Zadran looks to drive it on the up but the bat turns in his hand and he mistimes the drive towards mid on. They set off for a quick single and Ravi Bishnoi fails to pick it up cleanly, allowing Zadran to make his ground. A clean pick up would have made things interesting!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Begins on a good length, shaping into the batter, on off, Ibrahim Zadran gets on top of the bounce and punches it hard but straight to Axar Patel at backward point.
Mukesh Kumar to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh starts with a maiden on his home ground! Nails the yorker, at the toes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz makes a bit of room and gets his bat down in time to squeeze it out to mid-wicket. End of a probing first over from Arshdeep!
0.5 over (0 Run) Sees the batter back away and bangs it into the wicket, outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz moves leg side and drops his wrists to let the ball go through to the keeper.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is bowled on a good length, around off, a bit of inward movement, Rahmanullah Gurbaz presses forward and defends it right under his eyeline towards cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Drags his length back and slants it across the batter with an upright seam, outside off, a bit of extra bounce, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a bit tentative as he looks to push it through the off side and gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes full in search of swing and gets the ball to tail back in, on middle and leg, at 130.6 clicks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets his pads out of the way and clips it firmly but straight to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket and bowls it on a back of a length, angling across the right-hander, outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is happy to leave the ball alone.
Done and dusted with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to get the play underway! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Indian players. Rahmat Shah is seen getting his maiden T20I cap having played over 100 ODI matches for Afghanistan. It will be the skipper, Ibrahim Zadran who will open the innings for Afghanistan alongside the dynamic Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand and is raring to get going on his home turf. Just a slight hold-up though as there is a small patch of blue led lights on the digital sightscreen right behind the bowler's arm which is bothering Gurbaz. That blue area has been tapped now and we are finally ready to get going. Let's play...
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the game but first, the two sets of players will walk out along with their mascots for the respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Afghanistan first, followed by the Indian national anthem.
The skipper of Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran says he would have liked to bowl first as well. States they will now try and execute the plans accordingly while batting first. He further says that it is a great opportunity to gather a lot of experience and set the momentum for the World Cup. Ends by informing that Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Saleem are among the ones missing out.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, says that they will chase and there's no particular reason and feels that the pitch will remain the same. Mentions that there is a lot to gain from this series as they don't have much international T20 cricket leading up to the World Cup and he wasn't part of the T20I side for the last year and he has been in contact with the coach as to what needs to be done but keeping everything in mind, winning is the most important thing. Informs that Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal who didn't hold up well, and Kuldeep Yadav are the ones who miss out.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmat Shah (On T20I debut), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of Rohit Sharma and India have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside. He starts by saying that the dimensions are unique with long straight boundaries with the straight hit being 76 meters and the side boundaries being 65 meters and 67 meters. Nick Knight joins him and says that there is a nice tinge of green on it and there will be something in it early on for the quick bowlers and later on the spinners will flourish more. Adds that the Afghanistan spinners will be focusing more on the pace as they bowl quick and will be able to hurry the batters. Reckons that the team winning the toss should bat first as there won't be dew but Deep Dasgupta says that chasing is the way to go.
India, on the other hand, aims to capitalize on this series, using it as a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their combination for the upcoming World Cup, especially given the absence of any more T20Is before the tournament. The return of powerhouses Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli injects excitement and strengthens the batting lineup, even with a few key players sidelined due to injuries. Despite a slightly inexperienced bowling unit, India will be keen on setting the right foot forward, looking to assert the threat that their bowling lineup has been known for in recent times. The series becomes a pivotal platform for India to prepare and build momentum leading up to the T20 World Cup. Will India successfully check all the boxes they intend to and commence the series with a victory, or will Afghanistan present additional challenges for the hosts? Let's find out as Toss and team news come to you in a bit
Afghanistan come into this series with momentum from a successful campaign against UAE, where they demonstrated their collective strength and resilience. Under the leadership of Ibrahim Zadran, the squad appears robust on paper, ready to confront the hosts head-on. The return of Mujeeb Ur Rahman adds further strength to Afghanistan's already potent bowling unit, which features the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Naveen-ul-Haq. This combination presents a formidable challenge for the hosts in this exciting series, showcasing Afghanistan's depth and variety in the bowling department.
Greetings and a warm welcome to the opening match of the 3-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Brace yourselves for a captivating contest as two formidable teams set the stage for an essential series, especially with the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon.
... MATCH DAY ...
