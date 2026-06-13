India captain Shubman Gill etched his name into the record books during the first ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, becoming the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs. Gill achieved the feat in his 62nd innings for India, comfortably beating Shikhar Dhawan's previous record of doing it in 72 innings. Virat Kohli is third on that list, having done it in 75 innings. Overall, Gill became the second-quickest to 3,000 ODI runs, falling five innings short of South African great Hashim Amla (57).

Gill oozed class, anchoring India's chase of 195 by slamming an unbeaten 84 off 66 balls in the first ODI. In a game reduced to 25 overs per side, Gill timed his innings perfectly, setting the tone early on by reaching his half-century in just 37 balls.

India ultimately won by seven wickets, chasing down the target with 2.3 overs to spare.

Rain delayed the toss for more than four hours and reduced the match to 25 overs per side. India won with 13 balls to spare at 193-5 in reply to Afghanistan's 194 all out.

Gill hit 11 fours and two sixes with help from Lokesh Rahul, 39 not out off 19 balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 102 off 51 balls went in vain, though he helped Afghanistan recover from 54-7.

India debutants did well; pacer Gurnoor Brar took 3-27 and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey 3-47.

India leads the first bilateral ODI cricket series between the teams 1-0. Lucknow hosts the second ODI on Wednesday and Chennai hosts the third and last match on June 20.

With AP inputs

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