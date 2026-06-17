Indian batter Shreyas Iyer completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the second fastest Indian to do so. Iyer achieved this milestone during his side's second ODI against Afghanistan at Lucknow, scoring 26 in 24 balls, with a four and six at a strike rate of over 108. In 78 ODIs and 72 innings, Iyer has made 3,015 runs at an average of 45.68, with five centuries and 23 fifties. Gill is the fastest to reach the milestone in 62 innings, with Iyer tied with Shikhar Dhawan to reach the landmark. Virat Kohli is next on the list, having done so in 75 innings.

However, this year has not been his best so far, having made just 98 runs in five innings at an average of 19.60 and a best score of 49.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helping India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series.

Shubman Gill hits 7,000 international runs

Indian skipper Shubman Gill completed his 7,000 runs in international cricket. Gill achieved this milestone against Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow. He delivered a sensational knock despite his struggle with heat and cramps, scoring 154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 140.00.

Now in 140 matches and 173 innings, Gill has scored 7,029 runs at an average of 46.24 and a strike rate of 81.87, with 21 centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 269.

In 41 Tests, he has 2,969 runs at an average of 44.37, with 11 centuries and eight fifties in 74 innings, with a best score of 269. ODIs are his richest format, with 3,191 runs in 63 matches and innings at an average of 59.09, with nine centuries and 18 fifties, with a best score of 208. In T20Is, he has 869 runs in 36 matches and 36 innings at an average of 28.03, with a strike rate of 138.59, with a century and three fifties.

Ishan Kishan completes 1,000 ODI runs for India

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan completed 1,000 runs in ODIs, becoming the fourth fastest from India to reach the milestone.

Kishan achieved this milestone during the second ODI against Afghanistan, scoring 125 in just 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 158.

This has been Kishan's return series in ODIs. After a quickfire 34 in the first ODI, he has made it count by reaching his second ODI ton.

In 29 matches and 26 innings, Ishan has made 1,092 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of over 107, with two centuries and seven fifties and best score of 210*.

He is the fourth-fastest to reach 1,000 runs for India in terms of innings, with Shubman Gill (19 innings) being the fastest. At the second spot are Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (25 innings) and the third spot is with Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Shreyas Iyer (25 innings).

He has also reached the 1,000 run mark in 966 balls, becoming the fifth fastest Indian to reach the milestone, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (857 balls) being the fastest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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