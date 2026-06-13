A terrible mix-up between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill saw the former get run out during India's first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday. After nudging it towards mid-on, Rohit set off for a single. Although Gill shouted "no run" multiple times, Rohit kept running towards the non-striker's end and had come more than halfway down the pitch, before hurriedly running back towards his own end. A sharp bit of fielding by Afghanistan saw Rohit fall short of his crease and get run out for just 16 runs.

The 39-year-old was visibly displeased as he walked off, shaking his head in disappointment. Despite starting well, hitting two fours and a six early on, Rohit's innings was cut short in an abrupt manner.

Fans on social media were also left talking about the miscommunication, with many pointing out that Gill had already yelled "no run" several times.

Shubman Gill yelling "no run" because the bowler got in his way when running.



Rohit Sharma didn't listen to him, kept running and got out by his own mistake. pic.twitter.com/QmPpjYN84v — Prateek (@prateek_295) June 13, 2026

Rohit Sharma's disappointed and angry reaction after getting run out due to Shubman Gill's mistake. pic.twitter.com/mfyTJrVfV9 — (@rushiii_12) June 13, 2026

A painful moment for Rohit Sharma as he walked back after the run-out. pic.twitter.com/gtEG8MyguV — manu (@manu18virat) June 13, 2026

Shubman Gill was already shouting 'No run' before Rohit Sharma played the shot, but Rohit didn't hear the call and ended up getting run out. pic.twitter.com/g8jGZQlrOx — ' (@DeshiBeast35) June 13, 2026

On commentary, former India cricketer Murali Kartik labelled the incident as a "complete misunderstanding" between Rohit and Gill.

Gill continued on, however, going on to slam a half-century off just 37 balls, as India chased a target of 195 in the match that was reduced to 25 overs per side.

India vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI

Earlier, an attacking hundred from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and decent contributions from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai powered Afghanistan to 194 in the 1st ODI against India on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The match was a 25-overs-a-side contest, with each team allowed a maximum of five bowlers, who can bowl up to five overs each after rain halted the fixture for more than 4 hours.

India handed debuts to Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar, and the duo made an immediate impact, sharing six wickets between them with three scalps each.

This is also the seventh hundred for Gurbaz as a designated wicket-keeper; only Quinton de Kock got more (13) before turning 25.

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