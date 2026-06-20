India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI, Live Updates: India will be taking on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shubman Gill and Co have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Afghans after a magnificent 170-run victory in the second ODI. For the third ODI, all-rounder Harshit Rana has been added to the India squad after recovering from his injury. Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai. Apart from this, the focus will also be on veteran opener Rohit Sharma, who failed to register big scores in the first two games. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Harshit on his return
India pacer Harshit Rana said that he was relieved to be back in the national setup after spending five months on the sidelines with a knee injury, admitting the prolonged absence from cricket was the toughest phase of his career. "For me, especially, it was very difficult. Because as a kid, my dream was to play in the World Cup. And India had won, so I missed out on that. But I had five months. I mean, I've been away for five months. But I've worked a lot on everything,” Rana said in a BCCI video.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Chepauk is ready
𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 & 𝙇𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙙 🔛— BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2026
All in readiness for the 3rd and final ODI#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/qjiabwZ26G
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Afghanistan look to finish on a high
On the other hand, Afghanistan have been completely outplayed in this series in both the red and white ball formats so far. They will be eager to sign off the series showing more fight, if not with a victory. But for that, the tourists will need to show more gumption in batting and bowling departments.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Doeschate on Jaiswal
"Jaiswal does get a few chances and it is incredibly tough because there is so much quality. But he is one of those guys where he does get the right chances like this, he is going to have to score runs. That is just the nature of Indian cricket. There is no hiding from it. These guys every time when they get a chance to go out there, whether it is on rotation or you feel you are playing a team on a rotation basis, they get these few chances and they have to take it,” Ryan Ten Doeschate explained.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Jaiswal need to score
The left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal had made an unbeaten 116 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in his previous appearance but since then the return of Ishan Kishan has added one more contender to the top-order positions. Kishan did no harm to his reputation with a hundred at Lucknow, and skipper Shubman Gill dropped himself to No. 3 to accommodate Jaiswal.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Nitish Reddy to play
Nitish Kumar Reddy had missed the second ODI with a sore left thigh, but Ryan Ten Doeschate said the all-rounder has recovered enough to feature in the eleven at Chepauk.
“Nitish, he probably could have played the last game as well. But he will be good to go for tomorrow's game,” said Ryan Ten Doeschate.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Harshit Rana returns
India have added Harshit Rana into the squad ahead of Chennai ODI after completing rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence, but he is unlikely to play here, as all-rounder Nitish Reddy might come in for Arshdeep Singh, who has played two matches in this series.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Rahul, Jaiswal eye runs
Along with a dominance-extending series clean sweep, India will eye substantial runs from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. While Rahul's spot in the one-day squad has never really been in doubt, Jaiswal would welcome a heavy knock to stake his claim for a space in the already-crowded top-order. Jaiswal was brought back to the 50-over format for the first time since December 2025, and he was dismissed for 4 in the second match against the Afghans at Lucknow.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.