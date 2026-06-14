Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar was more excited than under pressure on his India debut against Afghanistan and his first wicket settled the semblance of nerves, helping him walk away with a memorable outing in the rain-shortened first One-day International. Brar starred with figures of 3/27 before skipper Shubman Gill unfurled a regal knock, powering India to a comfortable seven-wicket win on Saturday, and the hosts are now leading the three-match series 1-0. "Obviously, I wouldn't say there was pressure but there was excitement...like, I have to do well for India, I have to bowl well. Obviously, everyone wants to give their best here and I was doing the same. I just had to give my best and with God's grace it went well," Brar said in an interaction with Gill, a video of which was shared by the BCCI.

Brar earned his ODI call-up on the back of impressive performances in last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy and also boasts of more than 50 wickets from 18 first-class matches.

In Dharamsala too, Brar impressed with his sharp pace as he repeatedly clocked above 145 clicks, stretching the speed gun to a highest mark of 148.2 kmph.

Gill, who has closely followed Brar's journey, asked the debutant about his emotions on earning the first India cap and the feeling of claiming a maiden international wicket. Brar replied that he felt relaxed after bagging the first wicket.

"It's a special feeling, like all the hard work has finally paid off, all the grind like I did in this heat...yeah it's a special moment.

"(The first wicket) yeah, it's like a milestone that you just have to cross. When that first wicket happened suddenly it brought a sense of relief like 'now there's no tension'." Gill then cheekily asked Brar whether he feared the opening wicket -- a skier offered by Ibrahim Zadran -- might be dropped given it was a slightly tricky chance. But the 26-year-old replied with a smile: "Since you were under it, I knew it wouldn't be dropped." Despite Brar's impressive spell, Afghanistan posted a competitive 194, powered by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive 102 off 51 balls.

Chasing the target, India needed someone to anchor the innings, and Gill did so with typical assurance, crafting an unbeaten 84 on a slightly sticky surface to guide the hosts home in 22.5 overs.

Gill said his objective was to stay till the end and ensure India crossed the line.

"So, when I went in to bat, my main thing was that I wanted to be there till the end. I wanted to finish the game for the team. And, you know, the way I was expecting the start, that start didn't come. So, I knew I had to grind a bit. The wicket was good, but it was a bit sticky," said Gill.

"The ball was turning a bit and seaming slightly. So I thought if I could get through that period, the game would become easier and easier.

"Then once the runs started coming, I would find my rhythm. Obviously, you feel very good when you plan something and and everything goes according to the plan," Gill added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans