Along with a dominance-extending series clean sweep, India will eye substantial runs from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan here on Saturday. While Rahul's spot in the one-day squad has never really been in doubt, Jaiswal would welcome a heavy knock to stake his claim for a space in the already-crowded top-order. Jaiswal was brought back to the 50-over format for the first time since December 2025, and he was dismissed for 4 in the second match against the Afghans at Lucknow.

The left-hander had made an unbeaten 116 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in his previous appearance but since then the return of Ishan Kishan has added one more contender to the top-order positions.

Rohit Sharma has scored 64 runs in the first two matches, but his place in the side is under question amid speculation over BCCI's plans for India's 2027 World Cup squad. The BCCI are yet to announce the squad for the upcoming England ODI series. According to reports, it might happen in the next few days.

Kishan did no harm to his reputation with a hundred at Lucknow, and skipper Shubman Gill dropped himself to No. 3 to accommodate Jaiswal.

But once Virat Kohli returns to the side after recovering from his hamstring injury, the batting superstar is certain to occupy the No. 3 slot.

It leaves Gill with no other option but to return to opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. With Kishan and Shreyas Iyer occupying the No. 4 and 5 respectively, Jaiswal perforce needs to make use of the limited opportunities that come his way.

It's a tight and uncomfortable space for any batter, let alone for a hugely talented cricketer like Jaiswal but the team combination rigmarole is an all-consuming maze at this point.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate endorsed that point.

“He is someone who is waiting in the wings because of the quality and the depth we have in that position. But I certainly get the feeling that the first priority is always to win the series and to put your best team out.

“Jaiswal does get a few chances and it is incredibly tough because there is so much quality. But he is one of those guys where he does get the right chances like this, he is going to have to score runs. That is just the nature of Indian cricket.

“There is no hiding from it. These guys every time when they get a chance to go out there, whether it is on rotation or you feel you are playing a team on a rotation basis, they get these few chances and they have to take it,” he elaborated.

It's also imperative for Jaiswal to score big because India's ODI squad to tour England for three matches will be announced soon, and another slip-up might just not be taken kindly by a ruthless and fast-moving selection panel headed by Ajit Agarkar.

So, it will not be an exaggeration to think that Jaiswal needs to make his fortune all by himself, and stay in contention for an ODI berth particularly in the case of a fitness worry to anyone in the top three.

Rahul offers a different case altogether. The return of Iyer to the India set-up after a lengthy hiatus means that the 34-year-old will now have to bat largely at No. 6, unless Kishan, the current No. 4, moves up to opening for some reason, allowing the team management the provision to automatically promote the duo higher up the order.

For long, No. 5 has been Rahul's comfort zone, evident in his glittering numbers -- 1517 runs from 38 matches at an average of 63.2 overs with three hundreds and 10 fifties.

It constitutes for nearly half of his career stats. But another claimant has come for that place, and Rahul's numbers at six — 332 runs from 15 matches at 41.5 with a solitary fifty — are good without being sparkling.

It's primarily because of the limited number of overs he will get to play from the No. 6 slot, but he needs to adapt to making those quick fifties, or find solace in extrapolating the team total with the cameos.

Rana returns, but Nitish to play

India have added Harshit Rana into the squad ahead of Chennai ODI after completing rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence, but he is unlikely to play here, as all-rounder Nitish Reddy might come in for Arshdeep Singh, who has played two matches in this series.

Nitish had missed the second ODI with a sore left thigh, but Doeschate said the all-rounder has recovered enough to feature in the eleven at Chepauk.

“Nitish, he probably could have played the last game as well. But he will be good to go for tomorrow's game,” said Doeschate.

Gurnoor Brar has also played two matches, but the bigwigs might want to take an extended look at the pacer in various conditions.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have been completely outplayed in this series in both the red and white ball formats so far.

They will be eager to sign off the series showing more fight, if not with a victory.

But for that, the tourists will need to show more gumption in batting and bowling departments.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

Match starts at 1.30 pm.

With PTI inputs

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