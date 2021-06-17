India take on New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting Friday in Southampton. After two years of some thrilling series and captivating cricket, India and New Zealand have made it to the first-ever WTC final. India - cruising on top of the WTC table till the COVID-19 pandemic forced the rules to be changed - finished on top of the league in dramatic circumstances after series wins against Australia and England, while New Zealand were the first team guaranteed a spot in the final.

Both teams are in Southampton and are gearing up for what is set to be a mouth-watering clash.

Let's take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams.

Matches played: 59

India wins: 21

New Zealand wins: 12

Draws: 26

In total, the two teams have faced off in 21 series, with India winning 11 contests and New Zealand coming out on top in six of them. Four series ended in draws.

Overall, India enjoy the better head-to-head record against the Kiwis, but this will be the first time the two teams face off in a neutral venue.

In recent times too, India enjoy the better record, winning 7 of the last 15 encounters.

However, New Zealand were the only team to beat the Virat Kohli-led side in a Test series during the WTC cycle, and they did so rather convincingly, meaning India will be wary of their threat.

India and New Zealand both named their 15-member squads for the final on Tuesday.