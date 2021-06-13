With the World Test Championship (WTC) final set to begin on June 18, Team India are currently trying to gain some match practice with an intra-squad game. The BCCI took to social media to share highlights from Day 2 of the ongoing match in Southampton, giving a glimpse of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav honing their skills. The BCCI posted the video on Instagram, and captioned it as, "Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton".

The WTC final against New Zealand will be held at The Ageas Bowl, and the Indian team is currently staying the on-site hotel.

Team India arrived in England on June 3 and served a mandatory three-day quarantine in the team hotel. After the WTC final, India will face England in a five-match Test series.

The Indian cricketers were last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. IPL 2021 was postponed midway through the season due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in India.

Even SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the virus but has recovered since then. The wicketkeeper-batsman is also part of India's WTC final team and is currently in Southampton.

Some of the other high-profile cases from the tournament were Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji, who also returned with positive results.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had also tested positive for the virus.

Unlike India, New Zealand come into this WTC final with ample match practice, and are currently up against England in a two-match Test series.