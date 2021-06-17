Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have developed a close friendship over the last few years, as the India captain confirmed in his press conference ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. However, he was quick to point out that all friendships are left outside the pitch and it is purely professional for both teams when they step out to contest for the WTC crown. However, the camaraderie was on display on the eve of the final as the two captains had their customary photo-shoot before the match.

New Zealand Cricket took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes pictures of the two captains.

"Photo time for the skippers means it's nearly time to play," they captioned the post on Twitter.

Photo time for the skippers means it's nearly time to play! #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/NIAKXxn13H - BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 17, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a picture of Kohli and Williamson.

The two teams are set to face off after two years of gruelling competition. India and New Zealand both faced snags in their journey to the summit clash, but finished above the rest of the competition.

New Zealand, in fact, are the only team to have won a series against India during the WTC cycle.

India, earlier on Thursday, announced their playing XI for the match.

India have opted to field both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to complement their three-man pace attack.

Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been picked among the quicks, with Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav missing out.