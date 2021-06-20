With Virat Kohli adding pressure on opposition bowlers, India face New Zealand on Day 3 of their ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. After Day 1 was washed out, play resumed on Day 2 and India were 146 for three at Stumps. Also, bad light led to the umpires finishing Day 2 early than its scheduled time. Team India captain Virat Kohli is currently unbeaten at 44 runs, and has faced 124 balls. He will resume batting with Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 79 balls). Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also made noteworthy contributions on Day 2. The openers scored 34 and 28 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner took a wicket each for New Zealand on Day 2. On Day 3, India will be aiming to score more runs and increase their pressure on New Zealand. On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming for a better bowling display. (LIVE SCORECARD)

WTC Final Live Cricket Score And Updates Of India vs New Zealand, From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton