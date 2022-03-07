AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia will face Pakistan in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Both teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns. While Australia beat England by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday, Pakistan had to face a crushing 107-run defeat to neighbours India on Sunday. While Australia have plenty of firepower in their team, Pakistan will be relying on their bowlers Nida Dar and Anam Amin to restrict the defending champions to a low score. Heater Graham has temporarily replaced Ashleigh Gardner in Australia's squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Garden, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

Pakistan squad:Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Travelling reserves:Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Here are the LIVE Updates of the ICC Women's World Cup match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui