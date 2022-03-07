Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's World Cup Live Score Updates
AUS-W vs PAK-W,Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia will face Pakistan in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia will face Pakistan in the 6th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Both teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns. While Australia beat England by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday, Pakistan had to face a crushing 107-run defeat to neighbours India on Sunday. While Australia have plenty of firepower in their team, Pakistan will be relying on their bowlers Nida Dar and Anam Amin to restrict the defending champions to a low score. Heater Graham has temporarily replaced Ashleigh Gardner in Australia's squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Garden, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.
Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham
Pakistan squad:Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz
Travelling reserves:Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan
In a high octane clash, Australia Women will take on Pakistan Women in match 6 of the Women's Cricket World Cup. Both teams had a contrasting results from their opening game. Australia Women won their match against their arch-rivals England Women where Rachael Haynes knocked a scintillating ton and was well supported by her skipper, Meg Lanning and some late flourish from Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry set England a target of 311. Alana King provided a vital spell picking 3 crucial wickets which put a dent in the run chase and won a closely-fought affair by 12 runs. Their batting unit fired and is a confidence booster for them. Their bowling unit needs to be a little better but they won't worry about it much and would just focus on getting another win as they are a champion side and have a settled unit overall. Pakistan Women on the other hand, lost against their arch-rivals India Women making it 11 losses out of 11 ODIs against them. They restricted India to 244 but their batters didn't turn up to the occasion and lost wickets in heap. They would be pretty hurt about the way they performed with the bat and against a formidable side like Australia, they cannot let this happen again or else, it will cost them dearly. They need to come as a unit and perform better to get their first win of the tournament. Will they be able to do so? We shall find out.