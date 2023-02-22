Veteran Pakistan spinner Nida Dar became the highest wicket-taker in the history of women's T20I cricket on Tuesday. The 36-year-old accomplished the landmark during Pakistan's final Group 2 match against England in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. In the match, Dar ended with figures of 1/47 in four overs. She picked up the wicket of England skipper Heather Knight for just four runs. In 130 matches, she has 126 wickets at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 5.47. Her best bowling figures in the format are 5/21.

Other leading wicket-takers in the format behind Dar are Anisa Mohammed (West Indies, 125 wickets), Megan Schutt (Australia, 122 wickets), Ellyse Perry (Australia, 122 wickets) and Shabnim Ismail (South Africa, 117 wickets).

Coming to the match, England posted 213/5 after electing to bat first. They were reduced to 33/2 before the conclusion of the powerplay. A 74-run stand between Danni Wyatt (59 off 33 balls) and Nat-Sciver Brunt brought England back in the game. After a couple more quick wickets, England was 113/4. From that point, Brunt and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones (47 off 31 balls) stitched a quick century stand. Brunt finished with an unbeaten 81 in 40 balls, with 12 fours and a six.

Fatima Sana (2/44) finished as the leading bowler for Pakistan. Dar, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan finished with a wicket each.

Chasing 214, Pakistan was never in the game and finished at 99/9 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 114 runs, the biggest margin in Women's T20 WC history. Tuba Hassan top-scored with 28 runs.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt (2/14) and Charlie Dean (2/28) were the standout bowlers for England. Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver, Sarah Glenn took a wicket each.

Nat Sciver won the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-around performance.

England has finished the group stage on top of Group 2 with four wins in four games and eight points. Pakistan finishes at fourth in the group with just one win in four games and two points.

