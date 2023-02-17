Suzie Bates led a return to form by New Zealand's batters as they scored 189 for three in their Women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. Bates hit 81 not out and became the first woman from any country to reach 1000 runs in T20 World Cups. It was a dramatic turnaround for the White Ferns who notched the highest total of the tournament after being bowled out for the two lowest in their first two matches - 76 against Australia and 67 against South Africa.

They lost their first two matches by big margins, effectively ending their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Bates and Bernardine Bezuidenhout (44) laid the foundation with a first-wicket stand of 77 in 8.4 overs, while Maddy Green thrashed an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls to help Bates add 73 in the last seven overs.

Bates scored her runs off 61 balls and hit seven fours and a six.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 189-3 in 20 overs (B. Bezuidenhout 44, S. Bates 81 not out, M. Green 44 not out; Fahima Khatun 2-36).

Toss: New Zealand.

Match situation: Bangladesh need 190 runs to win.

